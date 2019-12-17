Clarus Honored At Interior Design Magazine's Best Of Year Awards

"The great thing about Hall of Fame and Best of Year is that we all get together and talk about what kind of feeling we have [about design]," said Brittney Ricks, VP of Brand and Marketing at Clarus. "This experience that we're able to give people, where they can experience glass in a whole different way with color, is why we wanted to be part of this opportunity."

The new Clarus product, Flex Wall, was chosen from over 2,600 entries to be honored at 2019 Best of Year Award. With the work-anywhere culture that arose with wireless technology, Clarus developed Flex Wall to address the need to be able to rearrange office furniture depending on the current need. By transporting the wall on omni-directional wheels and then locking in the base, Flex Wall creates flexible, free-standing partitions that can be rearranged, yet still serve as a collaboration surface on which employees can brainstorm. Flex Wall will be available for order in the first quarter of 2020.

For more information about Clarus' glassboard offerings, visit www.clarus.com.

About Clarus: Clarus was founded in 2009 and is the pioneer of premium visual communication and collaboration systems. As the largest glassboard manufacturer in the world, Clarus' modern and minimalist collaboration solutions have transformed the interior design industry's visions for strategic, interpersonal communication. For more information, please visit www.clarus.com.

