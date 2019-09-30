Class Action Affects Certain California Motorists Charged Penalties For Golden Gate Bridge Toll Violations Since March 27, 2013 announces Gutride Safier LLP

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Superior Court has allowed a class action on behalf of certain California motorists with Golden Gate Bridge ("GGB") toll violations. All persons who are members of the Court-defined "Class" and "Subclass" will be bound by the court's decisions unless they exclude themselves by November 26, 2019.

WHO IS AFFECTED?

The Class is:

All persons: (i) registered as owners of vehicles with the California Department of Motor Vehicles that have, since March 27, 2013, crossed southbound on the Golden Gate Bridge; (ii) on whom Defendants imposed a toll penalty in connection with the crossing of the Golden Gate Bridge; and (iii) who have not received a full refund of all penalties paid or waiver of all unpaid penalties.

The Subclass is:

All Class members who were sent a toll invoice and/or violation notice using an address from which mail so addressed was returned to any Defendant as undeliverable.

WHAT IS THE LAWSUIT ABOUT?

The lawsuit is against the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District, the Bay Area Toll Authority, and Conduent State & Local Solutions, Inc. (formerly Xerox State and Local Solutions, Inc.) (collectively "Defendants").

The lawsuit seeks changes to how Defendants (1) notify motorists of unpaid GGB tolls and (2) provide administrative review of toll violations. It seeks a new chance for Class members to get administrative review of toll violation penalties. It also seeks refunds of penalties paid by Subclass members.

Defendants say they followed the law and that therefore, no relief is available to the Class or Subclass.

The Court has not determined who is correct.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT?

The case is set for trial on December 19, 2019 in San Francisco Superior Court. On December 2, 2019, the Court will hold a hearing to decide whether the case should be decided without a trial. The Court could decide the entire case at that time in favor of the Defendants, or it could decide to allow some or all of the case to proceed to trial.

HOW CAN PEOPLE EXCLUDE THEMSELVES?

Any Class or Subclass member who wants to be able to sue Defendants separately for the legal claims in the case must request exclusion from the lawsuit by November 26, 2019. Once excluded, that person cannot share in any monetary recovery made in the case. The exclusion request form and additional information are available at www.GGBTollClassAction.com or by calling 1-855-582-2925.

SOURCE Gutride Safier LLP

