CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind eHealth Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 18, 2022

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 26, 2018 and July 23, 2020.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in eHealth, contact us about potential recovery

http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ehealth-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24580&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The complaint alleges, in part, that: 1) statements made by defendants gave investors the false impression that the commission receivables reported by eHealth had no associated costs; and 2) the Company failed to disclose that eHealth in fact had additional operating expenses that it must incur in order to retain customers and keep them from cancelling their policies within the first year. These costs included the cost of providing "customer care service," and these operating costs had to be offset against any commissions receivable.

DEADLINE: March 18, 2022

Aggrieved eHealth investors only have until March 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

