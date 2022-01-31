CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Organogenesis Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis") (NASDAQ: ORGO) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased ORGO between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021

The class action against Organogenesis includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Organogenesis improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products; (ii) the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: February 8, 2022

Aggrieved Organogenesis investors only have until February 8, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

