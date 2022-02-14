CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Talis Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Talis Biomedical Corporation ("Talis") (NASDAQ: TLIS) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Talis common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering.

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the lawsuit, documents that the Company issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis's Emergency Use Authorization application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) that, as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) that, as a result, the Company's commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: March 8, 2022

Aggrieved Talis investors only have until March 8, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

