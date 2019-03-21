Class Action Attorney Timothy L. Miles Continues to Receive Top Recognitions From Martindale-Hubbell® for Strong Legal Ability and High Ethical Standards

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Martindale-Hubbell®, whose Peer Review Ratings™ is the gold standard in attorney ratings, has awarded Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized securities class action attorney from Hendersonville, Tennessee, the 2019 AV Preeminent Attorney, an award he has maintained since 2014. The Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™ has recognized lawyers for their strong legal ability and high ethical standards for more than a century. In recognition of maintaining his AV status since 2014, Mr. Miles also received the AV 5th Anniversary in 2019 from Martindale-Hubbell®. Last year, Martindale-Hubbell® released a video highlighting Mr. Miles' accomplishments and AV Rating.

Additionally, earlier this month Martindale-Hubbell® also awarded Mr. Miles the 2019 AV Preeminent® Attorney - Judicial Edition, an award he also achieved in 2017 and 2018. The Special Edition Judicial Award of the Martindale-Hubbell® AV Preeminent™ is especially noteworthy because it is based on the confidential opinions and recommendation of members of the judiciary familiar with Mr. Miles. The AV Preeminent designation signifies that Mr. Miles has been rated by judges and fellow attorneys as having the highest possible rating for legal abilities and ethical standards. The rating is only awarded to approximately 10% of all attorneys across the United States, is the highest rating offered by the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory, and represents the pinnacle of professional excellence according to Martindale-Hubbell®.

Finally, last month Mr. Miles was awarded the AV Preeminent 2019 Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubbell®, the highest possible rating on Lawyers.com. Previously, Mr. Miles was awarded The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ in Litigation for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubbell® in 2015. Additionally, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, and is a Superb Rated Attorney on Avvo.

About Timothy L. Miles

Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2018); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2019); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017& 2019); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for 2017 & 2018 (Avvo); America's Most Honored Professionals 2018 - Top 1% (The American Registry 2016-2018).

