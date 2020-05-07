Class Action Filing Deadline - Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds Investors Of The Pending Lawsuit Against Baidu, Inc. And Encourages Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $350,000 To Contact The Firm

WELLINGTON, Fla., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. reminds investors that they have until June 22, 2020 to contact the Firm to learn more about the class action lawsuit filed against Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQGS:BIDU) and appointment and qualifications to be considered for the role of lead plaintiff. Investors with dlosses exceeding $350,000 are encouraged to contact the Firm.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period of March 16, 2019 and April 7, 2020, Baidu materially misled the investing public regarding its business, operational and compliance policies. It is alleged, in part, that during the Class Period, Baidu failed to disclose that its newsfeed services were not in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory standards and said noncompliance subjected Baidu to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement. On April 7, 2020, post-market, China's Internet regulator stated that Baidu's content review on some of its newsfeed channels violated Chinese laws. On this news, Baidu's share price fell more than 4%.

Only two days later, Baidu announced that it had suspended updating its content on certain newsfeed channels to conduct maintenance, and that it expected the suspension to have an "impact on the marketing services revenue related to the suspended channels."

If you've suffered damages from investing in Baidu and would like to discuss your options including petitioning the court for a leadership position, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520 or via email at [email protected] .

The Firm follows the principles set forth in the case Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir. 2001) which states "[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members." The Firm believes strongly that the choice of qualified lead plaintiff(s) can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case.

