Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Popular Quarantine App, Houseparty, For Failing to Comply With New Consumer Privacy Law

Amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the app has seen a surge of 50 million new users in the past month alone. Joshua B. Swigart, of the Swigart Law Group, APC stated "Consumers' information is of great value to companies as they are quickly strategizing on how to reach and appeal to current and potential consumers with Stay at Home orders still being enforced throughout a majority of America. With technology and the economic environment changing so rapidly protecting your personal information is more important than ever."

The company who created the Houseparty app was acquired by Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, in June 2019. Both Life of Air, Inc. and Epic Games, Inc. were listed as Defendants in the class action lawsuit. The purpose of the California legislature passing the most forward thinking and advanced piece of consumer legislature last year was to give consumers transparency with what personal information companies have access to and how it is collected or sold to. Most importantly, this new law allows consumers to have the right to opt out of these practices.

