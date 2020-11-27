Class Action Settlement Will Provide Compensation to Qualifying Medicaid Billing Providers in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The parties in litigation involving Medicaid providers in Alaska today announce a class action settlement that resolves a case pending in federal court in Anchorage, Alaska. The court granted preliminary approval of the settlement in South Peninsula Hospital, et al. v. Xerox State Healthcare, LLC (n/k/a Conduent State Healthcare, LLC), No. 3:15-cv-00177-JMK (D. Alaska), and authorized a settlement administrator, Angeion Group, LLC, to begin issuing notice to settlement class members and accepting claims.

This lawsuit is brought by plaintiff South Peninsula Hospital and alleges that the State of Alaska's Medicaid Management Information System, known as Health Enterprise, was not properly implemented for rollout on October 1, 2013. The lawsuit alleges that this caused Alaska Medicaid providers to incur economic losses as a result of not having their Medicaid reimbursements processed on a timely basis. This allegation relates to the 2013-2016 time period, when Conduent was owned by a predecessor company. Conduent denies the allegations but agreed to the settlement to avoid further litigation costs.

The settlement applies to all Alaska Medicaid authorized billing providers that submitted a Medicaid claim via or to be processed by Health Enterprise during the period from October 1, 2013 through and including December 31, 2016, including claims for Medicaid reimbursable services arising on or before December 31, 2016, even if such claims for payment were submitted for payment via or to be processed by Health Enterprise after December 31, 2016. This group of Alaska Medicaid providers constitutes the Settlement Class who are eligible to submit claims for payments under the settlement.

Medicaid providers can visit the settlement website, www.healthprovidersettlement.com, or call the settlement toll-free number: (855) 201-9818, to obtain further details about the settlement. The settlement website includes a description of the Medicaid providers covered by the settlement, all relevant dates and deadlines, access to relevant court documents, and answers to frequently asked questions. Claim forms are available at and can be submitted to www.healthprovidersettlement.com, or by email to [email protected], or by mail to Health Provider Settlement, Attn: Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Claims must be submitted or postmarked by February 10, 2021 to be considered timely filed.

For any questions, please visit www.healthprovidersettlement.com or contact:

Health Provider Settlement, Attn: Settlement

Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210,

Philadelphia, PA 19103

[email protected]

(855) 201-9818

SOURCE Angeion Group

