Class Administrator Angeion Group Announces Proposed Settlement Regarding CytoSport And/or Muscle Milk Ready-To-Drink Shake Products And Muscle Milk Protein Powder Products

PHILADELPHIA, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group today announced a proposed class action settlement involving purchasers of certain CytoSport and/or Muscle Milk Ready-To-Drink Shake Products or Muscle Milk Protein Powder Products. If you purchased certain CytoSport and/or Muscle Milk Ready-To-Drink Shake Products or Muscle Milk Protein Powder Products, between January 23, 2011 (January 23, 2009 in MI) and May 5, 2020, you may be eligible to receive a payment from a class action settlement.

WHO IS AFFECTED?

You are affected by this class action settlement if you purchased in the United States any of the following products during the specified time period:

Shake Class: Cytosport Whey Isolate Protein Drink; Monster Milk: Protein Power Shake; Genuine Muscle Milk: Protein Nutrition Shake; and Muscle Milk Pro Series 40: Mega Protein Shake, if the product was purchased between January 23, 2011 (January 23, 2009 in Michigan) and May 5, 2020.

Powder Class: any of the following powder products that had the phrase "lean lipids," "lean protein," "lean muscle protein," or "new leaner formula" on the label: Muscle Milk: Lean Muscle Protein Powder; Muscle Milk Light: Lean Muscle Protein Powder; Muscle Milk Naturals: Nature's Ultimate Lean Muscle Protein; Muscle Milk Gainer; High Protein Gainer Powder Drink Mix; Muscle Milk Pro Series 50: Lean Muscle Mega Protein Powder; and Monster Milk: Lean Muscle Protein Supplement, if the product was purchased between January 23, 2011 and December 31, 2018.

For the precise terms and conditions of the settlement, please visit www.LeanProteinSettlement.com or contact the Class Administrator at the telephone number or address below.

WHAT IS THE SETTLEMENT RELIEF PROVIDED?

To settle the case, Defendant will create a Settlement Fund in the amount of $12,000,000. If you make a valid claim in the Settlement, you will be eligible to receive settlement compensation of:

Shake Class: $1.00 per product. Class Members are able to claim $1.00 per product, up to 25 products, without proof of purchase, which amounts to $25.00. Consumers who provide actual purchase receipts for additional purchases to the satisfaction of the Class Administrator may receive $1.00 per product as settlement compensation for all packages purchased, subject to pro rata adjustment.

Powder Class: $3.00 per product of 2 ¾ lbs. or less and $5.00 per product weighing more than 2 ¾ lbs. Class Members are able to claim $3.00 per product weighing 2 ¾ lbs. or less and $5.00 per product weighing more than 2 ¾ lbs., up to a claim amount of $25.00, without proof of purchase. Consumers who provide actual purchase receipts for additional purchases to the satisfaction of the Class Administrator may receive the per product settlement compensation for all packages purchased, subject to pro rata adjustment.

Proof of purchase means itemized retail sales receipts showing, at a minimum, the name of the product, and the date, place, and amount of purchase.

For more information about the Settlement Fund and the requirements to make a valid claim, please visit www.LeanProteinSettlement.com .

If, after subtracting from the Settlement Fund amount the Attorneys' Fees and Expenses, and any Service Awards made by the Court to Plaintiffs, the recovery of every other claimant will be proportionally adjusted to account for the available portion of the Settlement Fund. Depending on the total dollar amount of all valid claims, this adjustment may increase or decrease recovery.

HOW TO GET THE SETTLEMENT COMPENSATION?

To receive settlement compensation, visit the Settlement Website at www.LeanProteinSettlement.com and download or complete a claim form. You can also obtain a claim form by contacting the Class Administrator. All claims must be submitted online or postmarked no later than September 16, 2020.

HOW TO OPT OUT OF THE SETTLEMENT?

Any Class Member who wishes to opt out of the settlement must do so in writing, by mailing or submitting online a request for exclusion to the Class Administrator no later than September 16, 2020. Additional information on Opting Out of the Settlement, including an exclusion form, is available on the Settlement Website, www.LeanProteinSettlement.com .

OBJECTING TO THE SETTLEMENT

Any Class Member who does not timely and properly opt out of the settlement may object to the fairness, reasonableness or adequacy of the proposed settlement. Written objections must be filed no later than September 16, 2020. Oral objections may be made at the court hearing on October 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. For specific details on how to object, please visit www.LeanProteinSettlement.com or contact the Class Administrator. A class member may both object and submit a claim for settlement compensation.

COURT HEARING AND ATTORNEYS' FEES

The Court will hold a hearing on October 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. to consider whether to approve the settlement. The attorneys for the class will ask the court to award them attorneys' fees and expenses of up to one-third of the Settlement Fund, as well as service awards in the amount of $10,000 for each of the Class Representatives, to be drawn from the Settlement Fund. If any balance remains in the Settlement Fund after payment of claims and court-awarded fees, costs and incentives, the remaining amounts will be applied to offset the costs of class notice and administration. Note that the hearing date may change without further notice to you. Consult the Settlement Website at www.LeanProteinSettlement.com for updated information on the hearing date and time.

The case is Clay et al. v. Cytosport, Inc., United States District Court for the Southern District of California, Case No. 3:15-cv-00165-L-DHB.

For additional information, please visit the settlement website: www.LeanProteinSettlement.com or call 1-833-934-2606. You may contact the Class Administrator by email at [email protected] or by writing to: Lean Protein Settlement, c/o Class Administrator, 1650 Arch St., Ste. 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Media Contact:

Angeion Group

Douglas S. Clauson

Director, Communications

(215) 563-4116

SOURCE Angeion Group

Related Links

http://www.angeiongroup.com

