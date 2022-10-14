Class Intercom Set to Host Third Annual Digital Content Creation Workshop for Students & Educators

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Intercom , the leading provider of social media management software for schools and school districts, will host its annual Content Generation Workshop on November 1, 2022. Now in its third year, the workshop attracts students and educators from schools and districts across the country for an immersive day of in-person and virtual lessons, seminars, and project-based learning about digital content creation and media management.

The workshop will delve into a range of topics, including building engaging social media campaigns, best practices for graphics and visual branding, the ins and outs of photo and video production, and tips and tricks for better copywriting. Attendees will hear from thought leaders such as Natalie Micale, CEO of web design and branding agency Oh Hello! , and Scott Henderson, Managing Principal and Venture Studio Lead at NMotion , a mentorship-driven startup accelerator within the Global Accelerator Network .

The workshop provides numerous practical benefits. "I like to think of the Content Generation Workshop as a PLC (Professional Learning Community) for creators," says Heather Callihan, who oversees technology integration at Northwest Public Schools and has attended the workshop in years past. "My focus with content creators has always been to move from what not to do to what we can do. We complement this approach with opportunities to practice creating content in spaces where students are empowered as digital leaders," she adds. "The Content Generation Workshop provides these exact opportunities while coaching students and teachers as they learn and grow as creators. It's a perfect opportunity to learn and collaborate."

For Class Intercom, the workshop aligns with a broader mission: To provide schools with the tools and support they need to use, model, and teach social media in impactful and authentic ways. "Exposure to professional content creators helps students and educators hone and sharpen their skills as digital content creators," explains Class Intercom President Dr. Jill Johnson, herself a former teacher and administrator with 30 years of experience in education. "The Content Generation Workshop is a unique opportunity for hands-on, experiential learning and we're thrilled to host another cohort of students and educators."

In-person registration is sold out, but schools are eligible to send a team of up to eight students and one educator for virtual instruction through October 28th. Find more information or register here.

Class Intercom's social media and content management software helps schools and districts use social media more effectively. The platform empowers administrators, educators, and students by providing the tools schools need to collaborate across social channels in a way that gives voice to school experiences and ultimately helps prepare students to be the next generation of discerning and responsible digital citizens. Learn more at www.classintercom.com.

