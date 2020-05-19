Class of 2020 Graduates Expressing Gratitude in Unique Way During Unprecedented Virtual Commencement Season

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next couple of weeks, 2020 graduates will be celebrating their achievements with virtual graduation ceremonies or small at-home celebrations. And with graduation ceremonies cancelled all across the country due to the COVID pandemic, schools, families, companies, and even celebrities are working hard to ensure that graduates still get the recognition they deserve.

And though graduation may look vastly different this year, one thing remains certain—the outpouring of support for graduates has brought out the best in people everywhere and should be celebrated. With that in mind, one company is giving 2020 graduates a unique way to show appreciation to those who supported them during their studies.

The team at Graduation-Stoles.com, a leading online retailer of graduation stoles has been impressed with the way that people across the country are coming together to support 2020 grads. One of the most moving gestures they have noted is the way celebrities, such as Oprah and former President Barack Obama, are honoring grads by delivering virtual commencement speeches.

Inspired by these instances of solidarity, the company decided they wanted to do something to give graduates the chance to say thank you to those who have made a difference in their lives. Through its free downloadable certificates of appreciation and gratitude, Graduation-Stoles.com is giving graduates a way to do that. The certificates are categorized to represent the diverse student body on most campuses.

Graduates can download their beautifully decorated certificates from the company's website.

The certificates can be either emailed directly to the recipient or printed, framed, and shipped to parents, teachers, professors, coaches, or other important people who may have made an impact on them to achieve this milestone.

"Graduation is a special time not only for the graduates but also for those who have supported them along the way," said A.J. Akoto, company's president. "These certificates are thoughtful ways that graduates can bring smiles to the faces of those who are important to them while helping to alleviate some of the disappointment in missing out on traditional in person graduation celebrations."

2020 graduates can create their customized certifications of appreciation and gratitude at www.Graduation-Stoles.com/certificates.htm

CONTACT: Haven Hughlett

PHONE: 901 774 5554

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Graduation Stoles

