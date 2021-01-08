Classaura Announces Cobra Sexual Health Class Action Settlement

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A proposed settlement has been reached in the Cobra Sexual Energy Sales Practices Litigation, a class action lawsuit. The proposed settlement establishes a $100,000 settlement fund. Class members may be eligible for cash payments of up to $100.

On November 9, 2020, United States District Court for the Central District of California, Judge André Birotte Jr, preliminarily approved a settlement of a lawsuit between Nutraceutical and purchasers of Cobra Sexual Energy. The class action claims the herbal supplement Cobra Sexual Energy is falsely advertised and an unapproved aphrodisiac in violation of California law. The defendant strongly denies this, and the Court has made no decision on these issues. The case was litigated for seven years, and rather than continue litigating the case in court, the two sides have agreed to a class action settlement.

The proposed settlement establishes a $100,000 settlement fund and eligible class members may be eligible for cash payments of up to $100 if they have a proof of purchase and up to $10 if they do not have a proof of purchase. In addition to the cash relief, the defendant has also agreed to make certain changes to Cobra's label.

You may be a member of the settlement class if you purchased any Cobra Sexual Energy product in California between August 9, 2014 and December 31, 2020. A class action settlement gives you certain rights, including the right to make a claim for your share of a cash settlement fund, and also has certain deadlines.

You now have the following options. First, the attorneys who filed the case and were appointed to represent you recommend that you go to the settlement website (CobraLawsuit.com) and file a claim form, and then receive a payment if the Court approves the settlement. Second, you can ignore this notice and do nothing. You will not get a settlement payment, but you will give up the right to sue over claims related to Cobra's labels and advertising, though not for personal injury. Third, you can exclude yourself. If you exclude yourself, you get no settlement payment but keep the right to sue over these claims at your own expense. Finally, you can object to the settlement and tell the judge why you do not want the settlement to be approved.

You can make a claim at CobraLawsuit.com, as well as get more detailed information about this case, the settlement, and your options, as this is a summary only. If you need help and cannot access the Internet, you can also ask questions by mail by writing to Cobra Sexual Energy Litigation, c/o Classaura, 1718 Peachtree St NW #1080, Atlanta, GA 30309 or call 1-888-977-3554. If possible, please consult the website CobraLawsuit.com.com before calling. Do not contact Nutraceutical or the Court, except if you are serving and filing an objection. The deadline to file a claim form is March 6, 2021, but your appointed attorneys recommend that you file a claim now if you are eligible so you don't forget later, and to help them plan the cash distribution and estimate the settlement claims rate.

Your rights and options – and the deadlines to exercise them – are only summarized in this press release. A Long Form Notice describes, in full, how to file a claim, object, or exclude yourself, and provides other important information. For more information and to obtain a Long Form Notice, claim form or other documents, visit CobraLawsuit.com.

