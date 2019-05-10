Classaura Announces Green Coffee Bean Extract Class Action Settlement

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit involving Naturex, Inc., the producer of Svetol®. The settlement establishes a $1,300,000 settlement fund. Class members may be eligible for cash payments of up to $30 per purchase.

On April 23rd, 2019, United States District Court for the Central District of California, Judge Jesus G. Bernal, preliminarily approved a settlement of a lawsuit between Naturex and purchasers of Svetol® or any green coffee bean extract product containing Svetol®. The lawsuit alleges that Naturex may have misrepresented the efficacy of Svetol®, a green coffee bean extract ingredient used in certain weight loss supplement products. Naturex denies the allegations and any wrongdoing, and the Court has not made any ruling on the merits of the allegations of the lawsuit. Naturex, however, in order to settle this lawsuit and avoid the expense of further litigation of the claims alleged by Plaintiffs, has chosen to provide consumers with cash payments.

The proposed class settlement will provide the Class with $1,300,000 in monetary relief.

Class members, who purchased Svetol® or any green coffee bean extract product containing Svetol®, including but not limited to the Labrada Fat Loss Optimizer with Svetol® Green Coffee Bean Extract, from February 2, 2012 until May 17, 2019, may be eligible for cash payments of up to $30 for each Product purchased.

Claims can be submitted online at the class website www.GCBEproducts.com. Claims must be submitted by August 30, 2019. Class members may request to be excluded from the class ("opt out" of the settlement), comment on the settlement, or object to the settlement, but must do so by August 30, 2019. Class members who do nothing will not receive any payment and will be bound by the Court's decision.

Your rights and options – and the deadlines to exercise them – are only summarized in this press release. It is only a summary of the full class action settlement. A Long Form Notice describes, in full, how to file a claim, object, or exclude yourself, and provides other important information. For more information and to obtain a Long Form Notice, claim form or other documents, visit www.GCBEProducts.com. You may also contact the Settlement Administrator by emailing Contact@GCBEProducts.com, or by writing to: Weight Loss Class Action Settlement, c/o Classaura Class Action Administration, 1718 Peachtree St #1080, Atlanta, GA 30309, or by calling 1-888-663-5378.

SOURCE Classaura