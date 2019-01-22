Classic Car Club of America's New Website and Web Services to be #poweredbySpeedDigital

Jay Quail, CCCA's Executive Director, relates: "Speed Digital was the obvious solution for us. Their focus is the collector car market. We sought an updated look, cutting edge tools and ease of use that would appeal to our current members and attract younger enthusiasts with an interest in Classic cars."

Quail continued, "The club had very specific needs which included functionality on a mobile device as well as a desktop, enhanced access to every club publication since our 1952 inception, an advanced e-commerce platform for event registration and more, prompt dissemination of event results and further facilitation of our social media outreach."

An admitted problem in the Classic car hobby is the greying of its membership. Mr. Quail feels the club should be a leader in facilitating new stewardship of these important automobiles when the need arises. He shared, "Members will be treated to more dynamic marketplace allowing more pictures and more information to be shared within the club and they'll have access to Speed Digital's marketing opportunities." Motorious.com, Speed Digital's collector car marketplace, is home to over 40,000 for sale vehicles at any one time. Motorious is a leading publisher of hobby and industry news and has a knowledge base of over 500 collector cars.

After the new platform's complete rollout, club members will be able to utilize Speed Digital's proprietary collection management tools; registry data can be preserved and shared when collector cars change hands.

Neil Pitt, Motorious CEO and a Classic Cadillac owner, shared, "I have enjoyed being part of the Classic Car Club of America for many years and am excited to work with the club in a different capacity as their technology partner. I'm looking forward to introducing the Speed Digital mantra of modern technology, fueled by classic passion, an emotion we share with the CCCA and its membership."

About Speed Digital Classic Car Club of America

Speed Digital is a Charlotte, N.C.-based technology company that focuses on the classic and collector car industry. As a global leader, Speed Digital provides cloud-based technology solutions for collectors, dealers, auction houses and hobbyists. Speed Digital is frequently recognized as the industry leader for cutting-edge website design and development in the specialty vehicle niche. See www.SpeedDigital.com or www.DealerAccelerate.com for more information. Motorious.com is a joint venture with the Motorsport Network to create a digital platform designed to be the global destination for collector car enthusiasts.

Contact:

Neil Pitt

Chief Executive Officer

Motorious - Powered by Speed Digital

+1 (704) 313-0720

Neil@Motorious.com

Contact:

Jay Quail

Executive Director

Classic Car Club of America

847-390-0443

jquail@classiccarclub.org

www.ClassicCarClub.org

SOURCE Speed Digital

