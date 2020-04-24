Classic Collision Continues Growth in South Florida With Palm Collision Center Acquisition

ATLANTA, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Collision Inc., an Atlanta-based automotive collision repair company, announced that it has acquired Palm Collision Center in the South Florida region. This acquisition solidifies Classic Collision's presence in South Florida after the purchase of Carolina Auto Body in December 2019, now giving Classic eight South Florida locations.

Palm Collision Center has served the Broward Florida area since October 1983. "After 17 years as an independent body shop serving South Florida, it's exciting to join an expanding company, Classic Collision, which shares the same values of great customer service, quality repairs and genuinely valuing every team member," said Shane O'Connor, former managing partner of Palm Collision.

"We are elated to join forces with Kevin Kelley and Shane O'Connor to transition Palm Collision over to the Classic Collision brand," stated Toan Nguyen, Classic Collision's CEO. "Their business values and strong insurance relationships are aligned with the Classic model."

The addition of the Palm Collision Center to the Classic family will increase the footprint to 35 shops in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina and add 14 new employees to the Classic team. With similar values, the two companies look forward to merging the Classic and Palm families and continuing to provide industry-leading service to their customers.

Classic Collision is continuing to execute its plan to expand nationally, even with the challenges that the collision industry is facing during the coronavirus pandemic. "Despite the challenging market conditions, we are not slowing down our growth – we are accelerating it and plan on continuing to grow our business through acquisition. Our best-in-class integration model and highly efficient operating playbook enable us to perform at a high level during a crisis. Continuing to acquire high-quality businesses makes sense for our teammates, stakeholders, landlords, the communities we serve, our insurance partners, and the long-term health of the economy," stated Nguyen, CEO.

Classic Collision was founded in 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia, with one goal: to serve customers with honesty and integrity while employing the best talent and using the highest-quality materials. Today, Classic Collision is among the largest privately held Auto Body Repair, Mobile Auto Glass, and Calibration services providers in the country. The Company operates locations in four states across the U.S. with 35 state-of-the-art repair facilities. Our numerous manufacturer certifications and factory-direct training make us a leader in comprehensive collision repair and mobile auto glass.

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass repair and replacement businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. For anyone interested in selling their business to Classic, please visit classiccollision.net/join/ and start a confidential discussion today.

For more information and to find a local Classic Collision location, visit www.ClassicCollision.net

