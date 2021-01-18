CLASSIC.COM Releases 2020 Year in Review for the Classic and Collector Car Market
The market ended the year 10% down, but growth in the second half points to a record-breaking 2021.
Jan 18, 2021, 13:53 ET
MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLASSIC.COM released their 2020 statistics for the classic and collector car auction market. Not surprisingly, given the pandemic, the market was down 10% at $1.3 billion* in sales for the year, but, with the exception of August, the second half points to a very exciting 2021: Q4'20 alone was up over 50% from Q4'19, and December 2020 was up 129% over December 2019. Full stats can be seen at https://www.classic.com/stats/2020/.
|
Classic and Collector Car
Auction Market Stats
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
Dollar Volume
|
$1.3b
|
$1.4b
|
-10%
|
Listings
|
38,071
|
38,030
|
-
|
Listings Sold
|
26,315
|
26,884
|
-2%
|
Sell Through
|
69%
|
71%
|
-10%
|
Top Sale
|
$14.8m
|
$19.8m
|
-25%
|
Average Sale
|
$49,526
|
$53,756
|
-10%
In terms of models, the Porsche 911 takes the top position with 11% growth for the year, followed by the Chevrolet Corvette with an 11% drop in gross sales. The Ford GT was a big winner for the year with 78% growth in sales, as was the BMW 3-series with 87% growth in sales, driven by increasing interest in the E46 BMW M3, among other variants.
|
Top 10 Models
|
Dollar Volume
|
Average Sale Price
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
$104.5m
|
$94.2m
|
+11%
|
$73,137
|
$79,598
|
-8%
|
$75.1m
|
$84.2m
|
-11%
|
$57,266
|
$55,798
|
+3%
|
$40.1m
|
$42.3m
|
-5%
|
$43,422
|
$39,181
|
+11%
|
$35.9m
|
$34.2m
|
+5%
|
$46,786
|
$45,584
|
+3%
|
$32.6m
|
$39.0m
|
-16%
|
$48,319
|
$45,586
|
+6%
|
$30.9m
|
$20.5m
|
+51%
|
$117,565
|
$99,429
|
+18%
|
$29.1m
|
$16.4m
|
+78%
|
$469,498
|
$454,557
|
+3%
|
$19.1m
|
$19.9m
|
-4%
|
$56,377
|
$50,612
|
+11%
|
$15.9m
|
$8.5m
|
+87%
|
$24,519
|
$19,888
|
+23%
|
$15.2m
|
$14.0m
|
+9%
|
$26,732
|
$23,907
|
+12%
The number of re-listings of cars previously sold at auction increased during the second half of the year. The top flip for 2020 goes to a 1967 Toyota 2000GT which sold for $912,000. The top flop was a 2017 Ford GT that lost $847,500 in less than 2 years, with only 8 miles driven between the 2 sales.
|
Top Auction "Flips"
|
Net Gain from
|
Time since
Previous Sale
|
$362,500
|
2 years, 1 month, 29 days
|
$324,500
|
1 year, 11 months, 29 days
|
$236,000
|
2 years, 11 months, 26 days
|
$155,000
|
3 years, 7 months, 21 days
|
$130,250
|
4 years, 1 month, 19 days
About this data
The data on CLASSIC.COM is compiled from publicly available listings from the leading online and off-line auction sales around the world. Market statistics include sales reported in US Dollars only. For a complete list of data sources, learn more at classic.com/about.
About CLASSIC.COM
CLASSIC.COM is the search engine and analytics platform for the classic car industry. We empower classic car buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts with insights based on deep data – including market values, price comparisons, auction alerts and more. View market statistics for the classic car industry at classic.com/stats and follow your favorite market at classic.com/markets.
Media Contact
Linda Koritkoski, [email protected]
SOURCE CLASSIC.COM