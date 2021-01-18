CLASSIC.COM Releases 2020 Year in Review for the Classic and Collector Car Market

The market ended the year 10% down, but growth in the second half points to a record-breaking 2021.

CLASSIC.COM

Jan 18, 2021, 13:53 ET

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLASSIC.COM released their 2020 statistics for the classic and collector car auction market. Not surprisingly, given the pandemic, the market was down 10% at $1.3 billion* in sales for the year, but, with the exception of August, the second half points to a very exciting 2021: Q4'20 alone was up over 50% from Q4'19, and December 2020 was up 129% over December 2019. Full stats can be seen at https://www.classic.com/stats/2020/.  

Classic and Collector Car Market - 2020 Year in Review based on Sales Volume in USD-denominated auction sales. Source: CLASSIC.COM / www.classic.com/stats/2020

Classic and Collector Car

Auction Market Stats

2020

2019

Change

Dollar Volume

$1.3b

$1.4b

-10%

Listings

38,071

38,030

-

Listings Sold

26,315

26,884

-2%

Sell Through

69%

71%

-10%

Top Sale

$14.8m

$19.8m

-25%

Average Sale

$49,526

$53,756

-10%

In terms of models, the Porsche 911 takes the top position with 11% growth for the year, followed by the Chevrolet Corvette with an 11% drop in gross sales. The Ford GT was a big winner for the year with 78% growth in sales, as was the BMW 3-series with 87% growth in sales, driven by increasing interest in the E46 BMW M3, among other variants. 

Top 10 Models

Dollar Volume

Average Sale Price

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Porsche 911 -
All Variants

$104.5m

$94.2m

+11%

$73,137

$79,598

-8%

Chevrolet Corvette

$75.1m

$84.2m

-11%

$57,266

$55,798

+3%

Ford Mustang

$40.1m

$42.3m

-5%

$43,422

$39,181

+11%

Mercedes-Benz SL

$35.9m

$34.2m

+5%

$46,786

$45,584

+3%

Chevrolet Camaro

$32.6m

$39.0m

-16%

$48,319

$45,586

+6%

Ford Shelby Mustang

$30.9m

$20.5m

+51%

$117,565

$99,429

+18%

Ford GT

$29.1m

$16.4m

+78%

$469,498

$454,557

+3%

Chevrolet Chevelle

$19.1m

$19.9m

-4%

$56,377

$50,612

+11%

BMW 3 Series

$15.9m

$8.5m

+87%

$24,519

$19,888

+23%

Chevrolet C/K

$15.2m

$14.0m

+9%

$26,732

$23,907

+12%

The number of re-listings of cars previously sold at auction increased during the second half of the year. The top flip for 2020 goes to a 1967 Toyota 2000GT which sold for $912,000. The top flop was a 2017 Ford GT that lost $847,500 in less than 2 years, with only 8 miles driven between the 2 sales.

Top Auction "Flips"

Net Gain from
Previous Sale

Time since

Previous Sale

1967 Toyota 2000GT LHD

$362,500

2 years, 1 month, 29 days

1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

$324,500

1 year, 11 months, 29 days

1970 Iso Grifo Gl Series II by Bertone

$236,000

2 years, 11 months, 26 days

1967 Shelby GT350 Fastback

$155,000

3 years, 7 months, 21 days

1976 Ford Bronco

$130,250

4 years, 1 month, 19 days

About this data
The data on CLASSIC.COM is compiled from publicly available listings from the leading online and off-line auction sales around the world. Market statistics include sales reported in US Dollars only. For a complete list of data sources, learn more at classic.com/about.

About CLASSIC.COM
CLASSIC.COM is the search engine and analytics platform for the classic car industry. We empower classic car buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts with insights based on deep data – including market values, price comparisons, auction alerts and more. View market statistics for the classic car industry at classic.com/stats and follow your favorite market at classic.com/markets.

Media Contact
Linda Koritkoski, [email protected]

