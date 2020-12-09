ClassLink and Scrible Partnership Demonstrates the Benefits of Integrated Technology for School Districts

CLIFTON, N.J., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As easy access to digital resources grows increasingly critical to learning, the new ClassLink and Scrible partnership demonstrates how interoperability and open standards support remote and hybrid learning.

ClassLink, the leading single sign-on platform for education, and Scrible, an advanced research and writing platform, now integrate using open standards. This partnership makes adopting and using Scrible seamless for students and schools that use ClassLink.

"The pandemic demands that technology be easier to use for educators and students. So, we're excited to work closely with ClassLink during this trying time to help students easily access Scrible, particularly from home during distance learning. Integrating with ClassLink's rostering solution also helps teachers get their classes up and running in Scrible faster, which is vital since teachers now face unprecedented time constraints," says Victor Karkar, CEO of Scrible.

Easy adoption and use are paramount right now as Scrible strives to support the 50% of secondary students who struggle with research and aren't ready for college writing. Scrible centralizes and simplifies the work so teachers can continue doing valuable research and writing papers and projects with their students from any location despite school closures.

As Christina Iremonger, Chief Digital Officer of Vancouver Public Schools in Washington, explains, this new partnership perfectly demonstrates how interoperable technology simplifies digital learning throughout a school system. Students and teachers stay focused on learning—not logging in or setting up classes—and tech teams can support students and families rather than troubleshooting new tech.

"It's exciting to see Scrible partnered with ClassLink," says Iremonger, whose district uses both platforms. "Their close working relationship creates synergy for school districts like us because they can work together to quickly resolve issues and improve the experience for teachers and students without requiring time and attention from district staff. This is a great example of districts benefiting from their solution providers being integrated and working well together."

"This partnership exemplifies the benefits to an entire district when their vendor partners are working together. Tech teams aren't overburdened with integration snags, students have instant access to learning resources, and educators don't lose teaching time to log in and access issues," says Patrick Devanney, VP of Interoperability Services at ClassLink.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a leading provider of cloud-based education products that connect educators and students with their classroom, their curriculum, and each other in richer, more powerful ways. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 10 million students and staff in over 1,200 school systems.

About Scrible

Scrible is the most advanced research and writing platform ever built. It helps students curate, annotate, manage and collaborate on texts. It supports writing with citation capture, bibliography and outline editors and word processor integration. Students use powerful tools to scaffold, organize and centralize their work online, which educators can access remotely for real-time formative assessment and feedback. Educators also use novel metrics and progress data to support personalized learning for the vital research and writing skills students need for college.

