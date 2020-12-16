ClassLink Wins ISTE 2020 Best of Show Award

"During an incredibly challenging year in education, we are honored to see ClassLink recognized for helping solve the digital learning challenges facing school systems. We're proud to help learning happen from anywhere and at any time," says George Perreault, Chief Academic Officer at ClassLink.

About ClassLink:

ClassLink is a leading provider of cloud-based education products that connect educators and students with their classroom, their curriculum, and each other in richer, more powerful ways. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 10 million students and staff in over 1,200 school systems.

About Tech & Learning:

For over three decades, Tech & Learning has remained the premier publication and leading resource for education technology professionals responsible for implementing and purchasing technology products in K-12 districts and schools. Their team of award-winning editors and an advisory board of top industry experts provide an inside look at issues, trends, products, and strategies pertinent to the role of all educators –including state-level education decision makers, superintendents, principals, technology coordinators, and lead teachers. To see the full list of winners, visit TechLearning.com.

SOURCE ClassLink

