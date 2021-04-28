ClassRanked Delivers Modern Insights for Students to Maximize their Learning & Career Prospects

DURHAM, N.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassRanked, a modern digital platform and educational resource that enables college students to make informed, data-driven decisions regarding their collegiate futures, today announced the launch of its service at over 400 U.S. colleges and universities.

"For the first time, students nationwide now can access hundreds of millions of individual student grades, user reviews, course materials, and class recommendation tools to allow users to browse every course offered at their university and make informed decisions on their schedule", said Hayden Hall, co-founder and CEO of ClassRanked.

ClassRanked was built by students for students and has assembled more than 650 million grades to help maximize one of the largest investments student will make in their lives. As a result, the tools help build guided pathways to discover must take faculty, find vital courses to improve job prospects and improve college completion.

Hall continued, "we plan to be the medium students turn to throughout the entire college process – from providing academic assistance to enhancing aspects of student life to filling the void that exists in college media. Our growing userbase and rapid adaption rate show that objective data and innovative solutions will continue to energize new generations of college students."

ClassRanked also announced its continued growth building systems to map course catalogs between universities and developing features that identify essential knowledge, competencies and curriculum content that will further enhance user experience.

"With more pinpointed connectivity between courses across the country," said ClassRanked's Chief Technology Officer, "we will soon be able to offer course materials and student resources uniquely tailored to specific individual student needs in ways that have never been seen before – all a result of the scale and structure of our robust data set."

The disruption caused by Covid-19, has led students to clarify their expectations and ask the hard questions of their institutions. Classranked aims to become an objective and essential part of the collegiate landscape responding to the changing preferences of a new generation that has no relationship with legacy educational systems and outdated conceptions about earning a degree.

ClassRanked is the only national platform on actual collegiate academic performance, reported directly from universities, and a rapidly growing platform for the most reliable academic tools. The move by ClassRanked to expand its reach nationally aims to keep the company at the forefront of this dynamic landscape.

About: Launched in 2019 by classmates from Duke University, ClassRanked is a technology enabled platform that unlocks value for students, employers and higher education institutions through building the largest data set of students' actual academic performance in courses offered by more than 300,000 faculty at more than 400 colleges and universities.

SOURCE ClassRanked

Related Links

https://www.classranked.com

