Classroom, Remote, or Hybrid? May Institute Offers Tips to Help Parents Address Back-to-school Transitions for Neurotypical Children and Those with Special Needs

RANDOLPH, Mass., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether children have returned to in-school classrooms, are learning remotely at home, or are doing a combination of both, the 2020-2021 school year promises to be a constantly changing and challenging experience during the ongoing pandemic. This is true for neurotypical students, for those with special needs, and for their families.

Many students who started the school year in a classroom just a few weeks ago have already returned home to learn remotely because a teacher or classmate has tested positive for the coronavirus.

To help parents and other caregivers support children as they adjust to changing models and methods for learning, Dr. Whitney Kleinert, Director of School Consultation at May Institute, offers advice about how to:

Set up a home learning space;

Prepare students for changes they may encounter at school;

Make and follow a flexible schedule; and

Encourage children to share their worries and concerns.

Download the PDF.

