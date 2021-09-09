Classy Announces Inaugural List of Best In Classy Honorees

Each of the 50 nonprofit organizations named Best In Classy exceeded in unlocking generosity through their fundraising efforts on the Classy platform. Their winning combination of mission-driven appeals and Classy's tools created a seamless donor path that allowed these nonprofits to raise more funds and create more impact. These nonprofits achieved recognition across the most important fundraising success indicators -- most streamlined donation process, most loyal supporters, most options to give, highest annual growth, and best donor experience.

Most Streamlined Donation Process: The University of Nebraska Foundation , whose mission is to grow relationships and resources that enable the university to change lives, uses visual storytelling, a clear goal, and an easy donation path to take action and unite their community around compelling campaigns. As a result, they see a 69% donation checkout page conversion rate.



The , whose mission is to grow relationships and resources that enable the university to change lives, uses visual storytelling, a clear goal, and an easy donation path to take action and unite their community around compelling campaigns. As a result, they see a 69% donation checkout page conversion rate. Most Loyal Supporters: Tunnel to Towers Foundation ignites donor passion with inspiring peer-to-peer campaigns that empower fundraisers. They see an 88% donor retention rate in response to their meaningful approach.Their thoughtful approach to fundraising helps them unite communities around the world to honor the sacrifice of New York City Firefighter, Stephen Siller , who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001 .



ignites donor passion with inspiring peer-to-peer campaigns that empower fundraisers. They see an 88% donor retention rate in response to their meaningful approach.Their thoughtful approach to fundraising helps them unite communities around the world to honor the sacrifice of New York City Firefighter, , who laid down his life to save others on . Most Options to Give: Baptist Health Foundation Jacksonville funds their mission to enhance the quality of life in their community by offering donors and supporters various ways to get involved through peer-to-peer fundraising, online ticketed events, crowdfunding, and a straightforward donation button on their Classy-powered website.



funds their mission to enhance the quality of life in their community by offering donors and supporters various ways to get involved through peer-to-peer fundraising, online ticketed events, crowdfunding, and a straightforward donation button on their Classy-powered website. Highest Annual Growth: Jacob's Heart Children's Cancer Support saw the largest leap in annual donation volume as a result of their thoughtful giving experiences to connect to new donors and steward them into loyal and recurring donors through their Classy donation page. The organization continues to scale and build the impact they have on the lives of children with cancer and their families.



saw the largest leap in annual donation volume as a result of their thoughtful giving experiences to connect to new donors and steward them into loyal and recurring donors through their Classy donation page. The organization continues to scale and build the impact they have on the lives of children with cancer and their families. Best Donor Experience: Operation Broken Silence fully utilizes Classy's campaign customization to create a beautiful backdrop for their unique story, which in turn propels more donors to take action. The experience keeps donors returning to get involved in the mission to build a global movement to empower the Sudanese people through innovative programs.

Along with acknowledging the hard work of these successful nonprofit organizations, Classy has also published its first Impact Report in adherence with its newly-minted Public Benefit Corporation status. The report details the company's stakeholder approach and measures impact throughout the last three quarters of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. The report quantifies the resilience and adaptability of Classy's stakeholder model and highlights how together, more than 6,000 nonprofits on its platform were able to raise over $1 billion in one year, and more than $3 billion over the past decade.

Some additional highlights from the Impact Report include:

Nonprofits using Classy's platform saw an average checkout conversion rate of 23%

68.8% of Classy customers grew their recurring donation volume in the past year

Overall, Classy customers experienced a 314% increase in recurring giving subscriptions initiated

73% of Classy's staff have been granted stock, stock options, or stock equivalents

55% of Classy staff connect Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts to their intent to continue working at Classy

"Creating more impact is at the core of what we do, whether that's for our customers or as a socially conscious business ourselves," said Classy CEO Chris Himes. "At the highest level, we have architected our business model so that we are only successful when our mission-driven customers are successful. The impact formula we drive is comprehensive. This is demonstrated by the 50 Best in Classy organizations who have demonstrated exceptional success in fundraising over the past year and through all the data points you see in our inaugural impact report."

To discover more about the Best In Classy honorees and walk through their award-winning campaigns, please visit http://www.classy.org/inspire/best-in-classy. Nonprofit professionals can access Classy's free Benchmarking Assessment here to calculate how their organization's own metrics stack up against more than 4,800 nonprofits.

About Classy

Classy is a B Corp Certified Public Benefit Corporation and giving experience platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about. Based in San Diego, CA and trusted by thousands of nonprofits, from the fastest-growing nonprofits to some of the world's largest social organizations, Classy's platform provides the formats and flexibility to activate donors when and how they need to by creating more relevant connections to their causes. Since 2011, Classy has helped nonprofits mobilize and empower the world for good by helping them raise over $3 billion on its platform. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference and the Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. For more information, visit www.classy.org.

