Classy Announces Its B Corporation Certification

"Receiving our B Corp Certification is validation of everything Classy has done up until this point to invest in our customers, our employees, our shareholders, and our community as a force for good," says Scot Chisholm, CEO and Co-founder of Classy. "It also guarantees that the integrity with which we started our company stays with us as we grow. We are excited for how it will serve as a roadmap to support all our stakeholders and steward a well-resourced social sector that accelerates impact around the world."

During the rigorous process, Classy was assessed in five key areas: governance, customers, workers, environment, and community, and received a score of 115, which is considered excellent. This included measurement of customer outcomes, security protocols, financial audit and controls, environmental activities, charitable giving policy, environmental practices, and employee benefits. Receiving the certification means Classy is being held to the highest standards of verified performance, with only around 4% of the 120,000 companies who have used the B Impact Assessment becoming certified.

"It's been impressive watching Classy grow as a leader in the impact community over its first 10 years in business," said Ben Anderson, Co-CEO of B Lab US and Canada. "We couldn't be happier to see Classy take this extra step of B Corp Certification and join our community of over 3,500 innovative companies."

Classy scored highest in the Workers and Customers sections of the B Corp assessment, validating the consistent focus on enabling positive customer outcomes and ensuring the health and well-being of staff. Classy measures employee and customer satisfaction using the Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) and Net Promoter Score (NPS) metrics, respectively. Both are regularly reviewed at the board level and results firmly place Classy in good to excellent standards.

Classy's assessment in the Community section highlighted the company's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives; Classy Awards; Collaborative; and Pledge 1% initiatives. Additionally, Classy has created future plans to work against its newly created Environmental Commitments, including carbon neutrality and supply chain sustainability, to further increase its Environmental score in the future.

Since 2011, Classy has powered tens of millions of donations from over 190 countries, and customers on its platform have raised over $2.5 billion for social good. With over 6,000 nonprofit customers, 200 team members, Classy's core values have always guided the company's decision-making to balance purpose and profit. Classy also invests in the sector it serves through its annual conference for nonprofit professionals, the Collaborative, and the Classy Awards, the largest social impact awards in the country.

The announcement also comes on the heels of Classy being named as one of Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 winners , demonstrating that entrepreneurs don't have to sacrifice a high-growth business model when choosing whether or not to implement sustainable business practices.

"We are honored to join a community of best-in-class businesses. Completing the B Impact Assessment and becoming a Certified B Corporation really solidifies our focus on building a 100-year brand that takes our impact model seriously," says Tori Callahan, Chief of Staff and Head of Sustainability & Stakeholder Impact at Classy. "This is not the finish line, but rather a jumping off point to continue scaling our mission-driven business model and uniting the nonprofit and for-profit sectors through real, boots-on-the ground action."

