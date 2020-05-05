Classy Unveils Interactive Real-Time Giving Hub for Nonprofits and Donors in Honor of #GivingTuesdayNow

Classy's real-time giving hub also allows nonprofits and potential donors to follow the fundraising action throughout the day on May 5, 2020, #GivingTuesdayNow. Visitors to the page can view the total amount raised, active campaigns, donation activity by the hour, total number of donors, and top fundraising categories on the platform. The site will also track real-time donations specific to COVID-19 response, including the total number of active coronavirus-related campaigns on Classy and a total amount raised for the cause.

"During difficult and uncertain times, the services that our country's nonprofits provide are more critical than ever," said Scot Chisholm, CEO and Co-Founder of Classy. "Already, we've seen customers such as the CDC Foundation, World Central Kitchen, First Book, and the San Francisco Ballet respond swiftly to the current climate by quickly creating coronavirus-related response campaigns. We're committed to supporting these organizations and many others by raising awareness for their worthy efforts and providing them with the resources they need to successfully fundraise online, both on #GivingTuesdayNow and every day."

In addition to providing nonprofits and potential donors with resources on #GivingTuesdayNow, Classy is actively involved in the relief efforts. For the first time ever, the company has launched two relief funds, leveraging its team members and partner network to increase charitable giving. The Classy National Relief Fund is an employee-led fundraising initiative that supports a group of select national organizations tackling COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts from different but complementary angles across the United States. This group includes the Gary Sinise Foundation, Team Rubicon, Teach For America, First Book, La Jolla Institute for Immunology, The Trevor Project, Oxfam America, Feeding America, CDC Foundation, and World Central Kitchen. In parallel, Classy employees are trying to raise at least $60,000 for the Classy San Diego Relief Fund , which benefits nonprofits located in the company's hometown of San Diego. The funds raised will be divided equally among six organizations selected through a company-wide vote: Feeding San Diego, Mama's Kitchen, Project Concern International, San Diego LGBT Community Center, Deaf Community Services of San Diego, and the San Diego Foundation.

To track #GivingTuesdayNow fundraising progress in real time or find an organization to support, visit Classy's giving hub at: www.classy.org/givingtuesdaynow/results .

About Classy

Classy is a social enterprise that creates world-class online fundraising software for nonprofits, modernizing the giving experience to accelerate social impact around the world. Based in San Diego, CA, Classy is trusted by organizations of all sizes, from the fastest-growing nonprofits like Team Rubicon and The Trevor Project, to some of the world's largest social organizations, such as The Salvation Army, Robin Hood Foundation, and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference, a three-day immersive experience designed exclusively for nonprofit professionals and social impact leaders to learn, share, and get inspired. For more information, visit www.classy.org or follow Classy on Twitter @Classy.

CONTACT:

Krista Lamp

[email protected]

858.344.2203

SOURCE Classy

Related Links

http://classy.org

