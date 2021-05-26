Claudelle Géhy, MS, CFA, Named Director of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Research at Mason Investment Advisory Services

RESTON, Va., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc. (Mason), a Reston, VA based registered investment advisory and financial planning firm is pleased to announce that Claudelle Géhy has been promoted to the newly created position of Director of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Research with Mason's research team. In this role, Ms. Géhy will work closely with Mason's Director of Research, Tom Pudner, and will lead Mason's specialized research and analysis of ESG portfolios and investment vehicles utilized by Mason's institutional and private clients. (www.masoncompanies.com/about-us/news-announcements/).

Ms. Géhy joined Mason in November 2015. Prior to joining Mason, Ms. Géhy served as a team leader and analyst in the Performance Reporting Group at Cambridge Associates and as a finance associate with the Calvert Social Investment Foundation. In addition to her role as Director of ESG Research, Ms. Géhy works directly with Mason's institutional clients in both a lead and a support role. Ms. Géhy received her Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2017.

Tom Pudner, Director of Research said, "Claudelle has demonstrated strong analytical skills and taken our ESG models to a new level. Claudelle is a valued contributor to research efforts here at Mason." Ms. Géhy added "It's evident that we now live in a world where individuals are aware of and care about the impact of their investments on society. The growth in assets invested in ESG products is a testament to this new reality. Being aware of companies' impact on communities is important to us as well. That is why Mason uses portfolio managers that analyze companies' financials as well as environmental, social and governance factors to understand risks and opportunities including diversity, equity, and inclusion. We want to help clients meet their financial goals while acknowledging and incorporating their values."

Founded in 1982, Mason works with private individuals, families, and institutions (foundations, endowments, corporate funds, and retirement plans) in more than 40 states, is independently held and does not create any proprietary products. Mason has $10 billion in assets under management. Mason is an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Please note that SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commissioner nor does it indicate that the firm's advisors have attained a particular level of skill or ability.

