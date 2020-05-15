Claudia Linares Quackenbush's New Book Emilio Carballido, A Well-Conceived Dissertation That Exposes The Masterpieces Of Playwright Emilio Carballido

Claudia Linares Quackenbush said this about her book: "In Invocando , the literary originality and excellence of Carballido's works are exposed. La Triple Porfía y La Zona , being regenerative of the sacramental self and of existentialism, explains the dehumanization of the characters due to the socioreligious fallacies and by proposing the solution so they regain their humanism or transcend to a level beyond their existentialist despair through the worldview of the Nahual and the assistants, elucidating them to develop a human vocation."

Published by Page Publishing, Claudia Linares Quackenbush's new book Emilio Carballido bespeaks the awe-striking works of a renowned playwright that evokes the gracefulness and sagacity of the human nature and life in the form of theater.

Consumers who wish to be inspired by literature and art can purchase Emilio Carballido in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167821/Claudia_Linares_Quackenbush.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

