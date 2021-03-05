Claudia Maldonado's New Book "The House With Five Dogs And A Secret" Is A Lovely Story About A Mother, Her Son, And Five Dogs That Share A Wonderful And Inspiring Lesson

"This story develops the great and natural relationship between a common woman with several smart dogs in a friendly labor ambiance. Through the routine, the human and canine connection grows making it both lovely and truthful. Also, the relationship shows that the company of dogs is beneficial for human beings of all ages. At the same time, the author wants to show the fantastic, honest, and lovely relationship between a busy mother and her son."

Published by Page Publishing, Claudia Maldonado's awe-inspiring masterpiece shows the power of compassion that encompasses all beings bet it human or animal, that proves its magnificence and quaint beauty that brings grace in life.

Follow a mother's evoking journey that involves the mirth and wisdom of five adorable dogs as she deals with the busyness of her surroundings while forming a relationship with her child.

Readers who wish to experience this noteworthy work can purchase "The House with Five Dogs and a Secret" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

