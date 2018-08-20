Clavister Q2 2018: 40% Order Growth

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister (Nasdaq : CLAV ), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, released its latest quarterly report today.

Second quarter 2018 at a glance:

Order intake for the quarter rose by 40%, compared to the corresponding quarter last year and amounted to 29.9 (21.4) MSEK

Revenues increased by 25% and amounted to 26.8 (21.4) MSEK

Gross profit reached 19.1 (17.0) MSEK, equalling a gross margin of 71 (80)%, due to a variantion in revenue mix between the years and effects from implementing IFRS 15

EBIT amounted to -27.4 (-23.6) MSEK, where the cost increase is primarily driven by an accelerated build-up of the sales and marketing organization

Result after financial items for the period amounted to -34.4 (-24.6) MSEK. The increased financial costs mainly driven by the loans from Tagehus and the European Investment Bank

Cash by the end of the period was 65.3 (26.6) MSEK

Earnings per share amounted to -1.68 (-0.84) SEK

Clavister's CEO, John Vestberg and Clavister's CFO, Håkan Mattisson, will present the quarterly report on Wednesday, August 22, at 09:00 a.m. CET.

Link to the presentation: https://financialhearings.com/event/10644

The presentation will be recorded and can be listened to afterwards.

For further information, please contact



CFO



Håkan Mattisson



+46 (0)660 - 29-92-00

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading cybersecurity vendor delivering a full range of security solutions for both physical and virtualized network environments. The stock, Clavister Holding AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North under the ticker symbol CLAV. The number of shareholders per mid-year 2018 amounted to 5,667. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor.

This information is information that Clavister Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 CET on August 22, 2018.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/clavister-q2-2018--40--order-growth,c2597768

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/9441/2597768/895240.pdf Clavister Q2 report 2018

SOURCE Clavister