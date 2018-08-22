Clavister: Senior Management and Key Individuals Invest in Incentive Programs

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister (Nasdaq : CLAV ), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, has implemented long-term incentive programs following resolutions by the Annual General Meeting held on the 24th of April 2018. The two programs, consisting of 700,000 warrants for senior management and key individuals, and 50,000 warrants for the chairman of the board, have been fully subscribed to. The Chairman of the Board, CEO and the management team have all subscribed fully to their allocated warrants.

The subscription price is SEK 36.30 per share. The warrants are acquired to the market value of the warrants calculated upon application of the customary valuation model (Black & Scholes). At the time of resolution, the incentive programs represented a potential dilution of 3.2%.

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading cybersecurity vendor delivering a full range of security solutions for both physical and virtualized network environments. The stock, Clavister Holding AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North under the ticker symbol CLAV. The number of shareholders per mid-year 2018 amounted to 5,667. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor.

This information is information that Clavister Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CET on August 24, 2018.

CFO Håkan Mattisson

