Clay AIR to Offer Hand Tracking and Gesture Recognition to the AR & VR Industry

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clay AIR, a hardware-agnostic hand tracking and gesture recognition software company, today announced that it is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to provide OEMs with critical interaction technology to accelerate adoption of AR & VR devices. This is a part of the company's larger mission to standardize hand tracking-enabled capabilities in AR & VR Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs).

"We are at the very beginning of an exciting shift in the way that we interact with devices," said Thomas Amilien, Co-Founder and CEO of Clay AIR. "Users will soon be able to use their own hands to interact in real time with virtual reality, without the continuous need for handheld controllers, all with the help of our hand tracking software."

"Transforming the AR & VR industry, enabling the ecosystem and our customers, continues to be Qualcomm's priority and Clay AIR's solution embodies that," Hiren Bhinde, director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Innovations like Clay AIR's software are rapidly propelling the AR & VR industry and opening new possibilities for OEMs, developers, and consumers."

Unlike other solutions that require dedicated, expensive, and consuming external hardware, Clay AIR's software combines a hardware agnostic solution with leading edge performance. "Its unique and modular architecture of analyzers is powered by Clay AIR's (Artificial Intelligence for Recognition) system," said Jean-Baptiste Guignard, Co-Founder and Head of Research of Clay AIR.

Clay AIR's software also has applications across other industries, including the consumer IoT and automotive industries, and is already being implemented by leading car manufacturers such as Renault.

Learn more about Clay AIR at http://clayair.io/ or by visiting Clay at the Qualcomm booth at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where the company will be providing demonstrations of its solution in action.

Clay AIR provides software solutions for hand tracking and gesture recognition from any camera module. It is state-of-the-art AI algorithms for fine-grained Computer Vision, dedicated to Automotive, AR, VR, & Consumer Electronics.

