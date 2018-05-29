Clay Hutson Joins Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Soul2Soul: The World Tour as Tour Rigger

The second leg of Soul2Soul: The World Tour kicks off May 31st in Richmond, Virginia and first features Caitlyn Smith as the opening act, then Devin Dawson, Brothers Osborne, NEEDTOBREATHE, Seth Ennis, Midland, Margo Price, and more.

"Tim McGraw and Faith Hill put on an amazing show and it is truly my honor to join the tour team," said Clay Hutson.

Well-respected in the world of live performances, Hutson has worked with the likes of Kid Rock, P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, and Guns 'n' Roses. For over 20 years he has helped musicians put on live performances, excelling with sound engineering, stage management, and tour production.

In Hutson's early days he worked as a sound engineer and toured as part of the Billy Graham sound team. Later, it was Hutson's love of rock 'n' roll that drove him to follow his heart and focus on the music industry. He went on to travel throughout Europe, Australia, and North America, helping some of the world's greatest musicians put on the most entertaining live shows in front of sold-out audiences.

"I like to be known as the hardest working guy in the room," said Hutson. "I find that artists truly appreciate the efforts that are put into their stage shows, which, in turn, allows for the reputation of the business to continue to grow with each successful endeavor."

For information or to purchase tickets for Soul2Soul: The World Tour, please visit http://soul2soultour.com/.

About Clay Hutson

Clay Hutson is a sound engineer, a stage manager, and a tour producer based out of Nashville, TN. He is someone who helps put on live performances and makes sure that everything works out well in front of the crowd. He is an ambitious individual who has a passion for music and everything related to it.

