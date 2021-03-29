Clay Steward Joins Infinite Global as Vice President

Clay joins from a communications firm where he served clients ranging from AmLaw 100 firms to midsize national firms, litigation boutiques, legal tech businesses, and litigation finance companies. He builds targeted, high-impact communications campaigns that help organizations and their professionals distinguish themselves in competitive markets.

"Clay is widely respected for his strategic thinking, brand-building savvy and deep understanding of the law," said Infinite Global CEO Jamie Diaferia. "Our clients will benefit from his guidance right away."

Clay partners with sophisticated companies to hone their messaging, elevate their public profile, and generate new business. He also has considerable experience assisting clients with crisis communications and litigation PR.

"Among law firms and other professional services organizations, Infinite Global has a market-leading reputation," said Clay. "Judging by the caliber of its talented staff and the quality of its clients, it's a well-deserved reputation. I am excited to help build on it."

A licensed attorney, Clay practiced law in Los Angeles for several years, before launching his PR and marketing career advising nonprofit organizations. He also served as an in-house communications manager and writer for a midsize national law firm. He is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and received his J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

Clay is Infinite Global's latest in a string of senior-level hires. Its recent additions include Patrick Tooher as director and head of its U.K. Financial Services practice and Ken Kerrigan as vice president in New York.

About Infinite Global

Infinite Global is an award-winning public relations, branding and content services firm. Led by seasoned media professionals and top creative directors, it helps professional services firms and other complex businesses demonstrate their expertise to sophisticated audiences. The firm provides communication and creative services including media relations, crisis communications, research, video, design, brand development, media training and a full range of content services. It has offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and London. For more information, visit http://infiniteglobal.com.

