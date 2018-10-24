Clayco Acquires Lamar Johnson Collaborative

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayco, Inc., an integrated design-build firm headquartered in Chicago, announced today it has purchased Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), an architecture, interiors and urban design firm serving corporate, developer and institutional clients.

LJC will become a branded business group alongside Clayco's existing architecture and design practice, BatesForum. LJC CEO Lamar Johnson will provide leadership for the overall design business within Clayco.

"Integration with Clayco – from its real estate development to architecture, engineering and construction groups – allows LJC to provide clients both a full complement of services and to take the inefficiency and risk out of the design and development process," said Johnson.

LJC has developed a practice characterized by diverse projects for respected Chicago firms, including Sterling Bay's renovation of 600 West Chicago, the Triangle Square project at Elston and Webster and a new headquarters for the John Buck Company at 151 North Franklin.

"We look to LJC for an entrepreneurial approach executed by an experienced team," said Scott Goodman, founding principal of Farpoint Development. "Joining an entrepreneurial industry leader like Clayco is a natural extension of LJC's outlook."

Clayco CEO Bob Clark added, "Lamar has an outstanding and respected reputation within the design community. This merger will further deepen Clayco's integrated delivery platform by adding team members with strong design capacity as well as Lamar's leadership skills."

The merger will create an integrated practice with more than 225 professionals with offices in Chicago, St. Louis, San Francisco, Springfield, Mo., and Rogers, Ark.

About Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC)

LJC is an architecture, interiors and urban design practice committed to creating and delivering design solutions that improve and enhance the built environment. Entrepreneurs Lamar and Lisa Johnson founded LJC in 2017, assembling the firm from the best architects and designers with whom they've collaborated during the last three decades. Lamar served previously as the regional managing principal for Gensler's north central region. Lisa served as executive vice president and division manager for the Midwest region of Wells Fargo Commercial Banking. For more information, visit www.theljc.com

About BatesForum

BatesForum focuses on enhancing the quality of the human experience and how design and technology can impact each individual's emotional being. By harnessing the power of integrated design, including architecture, workplace strategy, interior design, landscape architecture, urban planning and engineering, the company achieves its clients' goals and aspirations. BatesForum is the art + science of building. For more information, visit www.batesforum.com

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering and construction firm that delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With over $2 billion in revenue for 2017, Clayco specializes in the "art and science of building," providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.

Media Contact:

Clayco

p 312 658 0747

f 314 890 7528

claycorp.com

SOURCE Clayco

Related Links

http://www.claycorp.com

