Clayton #AtHome Social Media Campaign Embraces Staying Home, Giving Back and Connecting Families

MARYVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, a national home builder of site-built and off-site built homes, is excited to announce the #AtHome social media campaign, designed to encourage families to reflect on and cherish the unexpected time they are spending together at home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Zovak-Ryan family stands in front of their new Clayton Built® home.

During this uncertain time, staying home may be necessary for many people but being isolated from one another can be difficult. Clayton is using its unique position as an essential affordable housing provider to encourage staying home and inspiring others to share what they love and appreciate about their homes – including comfort, safety and security. Clayton hopes to nurture a virtual community with the new social campaign, encouraging people to remain positive while highlighting activities and projects to do together while in their homes.

"We know the COVID-19 outbreak creates a challenging time for families, and we believe there is strength when we come together as a community," said Kevin Clayton, CEO of Clayton. "This new campaign aims to connect people online and create a community that encourages everyone to discover moments of peace and positivity while being at home. We hope to nurture and spread a little bit of joy and awareness during this time of difficulty."

Unfortunately, many in our country do not have the assurance of stable housing which can make staying at home a challenge, especially when faced with a pandemic and economic crisis.

"This outbreak will undoubtedly destabilize the housing situation for countless families in our country, and our Affiliates will see a surge in evictions when this crisis ends," said Claas Ehlers, CEO of Family Promise. "However, 'A Future Begins at Home' helps us pivot our national service delivery to focus on prevention of homelessness and quickly re-stabilizing families."

Clayton is proud to have a lasting partnership with Family Promise, an organization that serves families with children who are currently homeless or at risk of experiencing homelessness. Together, Clayton and Family Promise created the program, A Future Begins at Home, designed to prevent families from experiencing homelessness through resources to help avoid eviction alongside extensive case management. This year, Clayton is donating more than $450,000 to Family Promise to help assist families across America.

Beginning April 20, the #AtHome campaign will encourage Clayton's social audience to learn more about Family Promise and the importance of housing security. Clayton is encouraging those who can to join them in supporting Family Promise as they assist families most at risk of losing their homes during this pandemic.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2019, Clayton built 51,964 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com .

About Family Promise

Family Promise envisions a nation in which every family has a home, a livelihood, and the chance to build a better future. What began as a local initiative in Summit, NJ, has become a national movement that involves 200,000 volunteers and served more than 111,000 family members in 2019. Family Promise will change the future for 1 million children by 2030. For more information about Family Promise, please visit FamilyPromise.org.

CrossMod is a trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

Media Contact:

Caitlyn Crosby

[email protected]

SOURCE Clayton

Related Links

https://www.claytonhomes.com

