Clayton Bailey, Alex Brauer Recognized Among State's Top Business Litigators

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas attorneys Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, co-founders of Bailey Brauer, have been selected among the state's top business litigators in the 2019 edition of the Texas Super Lawyers legal guide.

One of The National Trial Lawyers' Top 100 Texas Civil Plaintiff Lawyers, Mr. Bailey has a national trial and appellate practice. He represents clients involved in complex tort and other commercial cases, corporate litigation and in putative class actions and mass action lawsuits in federal and state courts. A frequent author, he contributed significant expertise to sections of the American Bar Association's recently released Agriculture and Food Handbook. This is his ninth Texas Super Lawyers selection.

Mr. Brauer represents companies and high net worth individuals involved in high-stakes business litigation involving claims of fraud, tortious interference, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, conspiracy, deceptive trade practices, trade secret theft, RICO, and antitrust violations. Mr. Brauer has successfully defended clients facing class and collective actions and represented plaintiffs and defendants in complex tort and negligence cases. The 2019 selection is the third for Mr. Brauer.

Texas Super Lawyers is published by Thomson Reuters, appearing in Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. Selection is limited to no more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys and is based on a statewide survey of lawyers and extensive editorial review. For more information, visit http://www.superlawyers.com.

"Professional honors such as Super Lawyers in which peer feedback plays such a key role in selection are particularly rewarding," said Mr. Bailey.

"To earn the respect of your contemporaries is an indication that you are not only doing things the right way but also doing so successfully," said Mr. Brauer.

The Super Lawyers selections are the latest accolades for the nationally respected firm and its individual lawyers. Since the firm opened in 2013, additional recognition has come from Chambers USA, BTI Consulting Group, Benchmark Litigation, The Best Lawyers in America, the National Law Journal, and D Magazine.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. Led by veteran trial and appellate lawyers Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, the firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, agribusiness, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com/.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

SOURCE Bailey Brauer PLLC

Related Links

http://www.baileybrauer.com

