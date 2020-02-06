Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Brookfield Complete Partnership Transaction with Brand Industrial Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice today announced the completion of the previously announced partnership transaction with Brookfield Business Partners L.P., together with its institutional partners (collectively "Brookfield"), in which Brookfield acquired approximately half of CD&R funds' ownership interest in Brand Industrial Services ("BrandSafway"), a leading provider of specialized services to global industrial, commercial, and infrastructure markets.

As part of the transaction, Brookfield and funds managed by CD&R each invested approximately $200 million of primary equity to provide BrandSafway with support and balance sheet flexibility to pursue accretive acquisitions and other growth and margin improvement initiatives.

Following the close, Brookfield and funds managed by CD&R each own approximately 48% of the company. BrandSafway management has retained a minority interest in the business.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of $30 billion in 89 businesses representing a broad range of industries with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $140 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with more than $540 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

SOURCE Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

