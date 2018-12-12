Clayton Home Building Group Announces Founding Sponsorship for Veteran Transition Program

Since 2015, Clayton Home Building Group has supported Hope For The Warriors and their commitment to enhance the quality of life for post-9/11 service members, their families, and families of the fallen who have sustained physical and psychological wounds in the line of duty. Warrior's Compass was founded as an extension of the transition services Hope For The Warriors currently offers to help veterans transition from service to the workplace.

Clayton Home Building Group committed to donating $300,000 to HOPE over the next three years to support Warrior's Compass Program Suite.

"On behalf of Hope For The Warriors and the thousands of veterans we serve each year, a sincere thank you to Clayton Home Building Group for its three-year commitment as the founding sponsor of the Warrior's Compass Suite of transition services," said Robin Kelleher, Hope For The Warriors President/CEO. "Their ongoing commitment supports veterans' transition from military to civilian life. Whether providing critical financial support to augment gaps in benefits, supporting spouse education opportunities, or offering a needed boost to a new career or business startup, Clayton's partnership will positively impact veterans and their families for years to come."

The Warrior's Compass Program Suite includes:

Warrior's Compass : A web-based employment search engine designed for veterans and their families. The program offers a comprehensive range of resources including resume support, job training, military skills translation, candidate matching and structured mentorship from other veterans.

: A web-based employment search engine designed for veterans and their families. The program offers a comprehensive range of resources including resume support, job training, military skills translation, candidate matching and structured mentorship from other veterans. Warriors To Business : A program that supports veteran entrepreneurs in creating or growing a small business. The program offers numerous tools to help their businesses succeed; including professional development, tools and equipment, networking opportunities and business resources.

: A program that supports veteran entrepreneurs in creating or growing a small business. The program offers numerous tools to help their businesses succeed; including professional development, tools and equipment, networking opportunities and business resources. A Warrior's Wish: The wish program fulfills desires for quality of life beyond recovery and a quest for life-gratifying endeavors. Wishes granted include adaptive tools and equipment for hobbies and restorative family trip experiences.

The wish program fulfills desires for quality of life beyond recovery and a quest for life-gratifying endeavors. Wishes granted include adaptive tools and equipment for hobbies and restorative family trip experiences. Transitional Critical Support: Transitional critical support provides for service members' financial and organizational needs as they transition out of the military. These needs include collecting documents, working with care providers, providing stop-gap financial assistance, creating SMART goals and providing referrals.

"Hope For The Warriors provides so many resources for our nation's veterans, and their families," said Clayton Home Building Group President Keith Holdbrooks. "We're so fortunate to sponsor the Warrior's Compass Suite that will extend the support for service men and women as they transition into the workplace. Our assistance is just one way we can show our appreciation and give back to those who have served our country."

Since 2015, Clayton Home Building Group has donated over $365,000 to Hope For The Warriors. For more information or ways to get involved, visit www.hopeforthewarriors.org or www.claytonhomes.com.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and prefabricated housing, including modular homes, manufactured homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. In 2017, Clayton delivered over 48,000 homes to families across America. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

About Hope For The Warriors

Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post 9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served more than 19,000 through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. The nonprofit's first program, A Warrior's Wish, has granted 200 wishes to fulfill a desire for a better quality of life or support a quest for gratifying endeavors. In addition, Run For The Warriors has captured the hearts of more than 23,500 since 2010. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

