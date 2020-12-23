Clayton Launches Clayton Impact Featuring Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts

The Clayton Impact page features four focus areas for Clayton: philanthropy, sustainability, diversity & inclusion, and Team Member experience.

Philanthropy: The page highlights Clayton's three pillars of philanthropic giving: affordable housing, education and community enrichment. Currently, Clayton's affordable housing efforts include national partnerships with nonprofit organizations such as Family Promise® and Next Step ®, which help American families achieve housing stability.

Sustainability: At Clayton, sustainability is incorporated into its building process, the homes, and its home office. Building homes that are affordable, energy efficient and equipped with sustainable features allows more families the potential for long-term savings and benefits.

Diversity & Inclusion: Highlighted on the site is Boundless, a diversity & inclusion program that launched in 2020 after nearly a year of planning. Boundless involves all team members through awareness training, personal & career development, education & recruitment, community outreach and resource groups.

Team Member Experience: Clayton knows its success is dependent on its team members, and the company is focused on its commitment to enhancing the Team Member experience through financial, mental and physical health programs that touch all areas of the business.

"At Clayton, our mission is opening doors to a better life and we strive to develop housing innovations that improve lives and build a better tomorrow," said Kevin Clayton, CEO of Clayton. "We will move our business forward by focusing on how we can improve our communities and team members through affordable housing, community outreach and personal development."

The new Clayton Impact page is one step in highlighting Clayton's efforts, both internally and within communities across America. Visit claytonhomes.com/clayton-impact to learn more about Clayton's efforts to invest in its company, community and team members.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks, and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered, and assembled in America. In 2019, Clayton built 51,964 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com .

*CrossMod™ is a trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

