Clayton® Releases New Website Tool to Help Home Buyers Across the Country "Find Land"

The new, digital experience taps into the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and allows future buyers to search by zip code for available lots on a regional map, while also displaying additional information, such as if a property is zoned for manufactured off-site built homes.* Users can filter land for sale by preferred distance from the chosen zip code and price range, while discovering photos, additional property details and real estate agent contact information.

As the need for affordable housing becomes more crucial, Clayton is committed to continuously providing innovative housing solutions for its customers. More and more off-site built homes are being permanently attached to land with features like garages and porches, so Clayton naturally integrated the step to find land into its digital home shopping experience.

"In a time when our customers may understandably prefer to shop digitally as they search for the perfect new home and property, innovative website tools like Find Land help make this possible," said Pat Egan, VP of Clayton Corporate Marketing. "Clayton remains committed to improving our customer experience by transforming the journey to find the perfect home for families who are seeking an affordable, quality housing solution. We know finding the ideal location to place a forever home is just as important as finding the dream floor plan."

Find Land assists many home buyers, including those purchasing CrossMod™ homes**, the newest class of manufactured housing, which incorporates features that are more similar to traditional site-built homes. These beautiful homes are designed to be permanently affixed to land and have the potential to increase in value over time. Clayton's CrossMod home features include a permanent foundation, enhanced cabinets, drywall interiors, energy efficient standards and features, an elevated roof pitch and a covered porch, garage or carport.

Find Land assists future home buyers by conveniently integrating the property buying process and the off-site built home shopping experience. Discover more about the process, browse homes and Find Land to start the journey to making a dream home a reality.

*Properties without this label may still be zoned for off-site built homes. Work with a real estate agent to learn more

**CrossMod™ is a trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2019, Clayton built 51,964 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com .

Media Contact:

Caitlyn Crosby

[email protected]

SOURCE Clayton

Related Links

https://www.claytonhomes.com

