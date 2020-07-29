Clayton State University seeks community input to document COVID-19 impact

MORROW, Ga., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clayton State University Archives is seeking donations from the community to document the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community.

Entitled "Reflections on the COVID-19 Pandemic: Documenting Clayton State Community Experiences," the archives project will preserve and share stories from the community covering life experiences the effect this monumental public health crisis has had on daily life.

"It is important to start documenting this historic season of hardship and loss as we are experiencing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic within our communities," says University Archivist Feechi Hall. "This period of adversity has also given rise to the solidarity, courageousness, kinship, and creativity of many within our community. By collecting these experiences as they occur, future generations will have a better understanding of this significant time in human history."

Students, faculty, staff, and community members are asked to donate electronic submissions of written narratives, video clips, audio recordings, artwork and images expressing service, resilience and struggles experienced during the pandemic. Donations will become a part of this historic project while also allowing individuals to express how their life, family and business has been affected by COVID-19.

Items can be submitted digitally by visiting Clayton State University Archives.

