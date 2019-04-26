CLC Lodging significantly expands hotel networks and simplifies lodging management with new brand experience

Offering access to thousands of hotels outside the CLC Network, new Expanded Network hotels are now available to help centralize lodging reservations - providing additional hotel options in the event a CLC Network hotel does not meet a customer's needs.

Launching a more streamlined lodging management portal that makes it easier than ever to quickly search for and book hotels, find the best rates, and see real-time program updates.

Introducing a new account dashboard to provide better insights and visibility for total cost control.

Rolling out a new traveler mapping feature that helps quickly locate travelers in the event of an emergency.

More about the brand refresh

As part of CLC Lodging's focus on service enhancements, the company is also launching a new brand experience that simplifies how customers manage their lodging. Most notably, the brand refresh streamlines and modernizes the lodging management portal and makes it easier for companies to improve their entire lodging program.

"We're excited about the new CLC brand experience that's an outcome of invaluable feedback from our customers over the past year," said Ron Rogers, president of CLC Lodging. "As America's workforce lodging leader, we're committed to meeting our customers' evolving needs and offering them the most up-to-date technologies to help them control their workforce lodging expenses."

About CLC Lodging

CLC Lodging, a FLEETCOR company, is America's workforce lodging leader, leveraging $1 billion in purchasing power to save travel programs over $400 million each year on hotel stays. For more than 40 years, CLC Lodging has helped companies optimize return on their travel investment and continues to streamline lodging management today. Find out more at clclodging.com , and for the latest news, follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) is a leading Global Business Payments Company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, merchants and partners in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

