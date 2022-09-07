CLCKR Launches New Multi-Functional Stand And Grip Case for iPhone 14 Featuring Cl-Ker Impact Technology™

The lineup of cases feature 50% recycled materials

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLCKR, the mobile phone accessory company, today announced their range of impact protecting cases available for the highly anticipated iPhone 14 release featuring 50% recycled materials. The lineup includes cases with a built-in stand and grip for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in clear/black and clear/purple.

CLCKR iPhone 14 Case CLCKR MagSafe Wallet

The multi-functional CLCKR phone case transforms your device into a portable stand for easy video watching and scrolling, and the CL-KER Impact Technology™ provides up to 12ft drop protection. Made with 50% recycled material, users don't have to compromise on style to be sustainable. The clear case shows off the color of the device while the vegan leather strap provides comfort when gripped. Simply 'click' the strap into place to allow the device to be used in portrait or landscape mode, perfect for long journeys, at the gym or any daily activity.

What is Kinetic Energy Redirection?

When a phone falls, the potential energy is converted into kinetic energy and when the phone hits the floor, it stops falling, so kinetic energy becomes zero. The energy must go somewhere – some of which is inevitably used to exert a force on the phone causing damage.

The CL-KER technology takes that energy and redirects it through specially designed air bubbles in the case, allowing them to absorb & disperse the impact therefore protecting the device, with up to 12ft drop protection, passing the Military Grade drop test.

"We are pleased to launch a range of mobile accessories for the highly anticipated iPhone 14 launch that compliments the device and effortlessly makes your day-to-day life more convenient," said Phil Mulholland, CLCKR CEO. "We have integrated CL-KER impact technology as well as vegan leather and 50% recycled materials meaning the case protects the planet while protecting your phone."

CLCKR has also launched a range of MagSafe and universal stand and grips in Lilac and Blue.

CLCKR iPhone 14 Case Features:

Ultra slim clear case with integrated stand and grip

Clicks to portrait and landscape stand for easy viewing

Clicks back into place and is unobtrusive

Secure grip prevents phone drops

CL-KER technology provides up to 12ft drop protection

50% recycled materials

Integrated antimicrobial protection

Retails at $39.99

ABOUT CLCKR

CLCKR is a patented universal and multi-functional mobile phone stand grip, enabling multiple viewing positions for people who love to consume or create content and stay in touch – whether at home or on-the-go. CLCKR is available as the Universal CLCKR – a stand and grip which is easy to apply using 3M™ adhesive that does not leave residue – or incorporated into the design of phone cases for a variety of phone models and sizes. CLCKR's grip enables a firmer hold and safer use of your device, and its stylish and ultra-strong design is compatible with most wireless chargers. There are numerous uses for CLCKR, positioning your mobile phone in portrait, landscape or conference call mode. CLCKR stands by you – to stay connected with other people, watch videos or create content. To learn more, please visit: https://www.clckr.com/.

