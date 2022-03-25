CLD Partners Announced Launch of Professional Services Quoting Application, PSQuote

FRONT ROYAL, Va., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, CLD Partners (Front Royal, VA) announced their go-live of PSQuote with AlliancePharma (Malvern, PA.). PSQuote is a newly developed professional services quoting application built on the Salesforce platform (PSQuote is a wholly-owned division of CLD Partners). AlliancePharma will use the tool to enhance and elevate their sales cycle, delivering a better customer sales experience--from quote to service delivery. CLD Partners has engaged with AlliancePharma since June 2021, for FinancialForce implementation services, and this new deployment is the next step in a growing business relationship.

AlliancePharma PSQuote

AlliancePharma is a contract research organization (CRO) specializing in drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) and bioanalytical services for both small and large molecules. They serve clients throughout the development lifecycle, from pre-clinical/clinical trials to market entry. AlliancePharma works closely with their clients, allowing full access to data, creating strong partnerships and walks, side-by-side, with them through their project development.

Over the years, CLD Partners has built many custom professional services estimation tools based on the Salesforce platform, including for many large enterprises. They developed the expertise and experience from responding to a consistent request–how can a client more fully automate their quoting process and bridge the gap between their CRM and PSA (Professional Services Automation) tools.

With PSQuote deployed, AlliancePharma will now leverage the power of the Salesforce platform to centralize and standardize their quoting process, which will fuel their growth as they expand into other regions. Ryan Klein, Senior Director of Business Development and the executive sponsor for the implementation, said, "PSQuote is the right tool at the right time. We are aggressively scaling our organization to achieve growth goals over the next several years, and getting the right tools in place is key. We know PSQuote is going to grow with us, and we're grateful for CLD Partners' excellent implementation work."

CLD Partners CEO, Steve Clune, who originally designed PSQuote, sees this as a further step in CLD offering specific expertise to the CRO space. "Contract Research Organizations have unique challenges in transforming their workflows to a more automated and digital system. Through implementing FinancialForce with multiple CRO clients, including AlliancePharma, we have gained expertise in this space. And now, in deploying PSQuote, we're enhancing our solution offering to these organizations. I am excited to grow our practice for CROs even more."

PSQuote is a native Salesforce application available on the AppExchange .

Contact CLD Partners for all media inquiries.

John Slonkosky

CLD Partners

4 Family Life Ln, Front Royal, VA 22630

571-0406-4610

[email protected]

SOURCE CLD Partners