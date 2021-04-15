Clean Air Council Announces 40th Annual Run for Clean Air, Presented by Toyota Hybrids, to Be Virtual for Second Year in a Row

This year's race marks the 40 th Anniversary of the Run for Clean Air, which has long been the Greater Philadelphia region's largest Earth Day celebration. The virtual 10K and 5K races give runners the freedom and flexibility to safely participate from anywhere they like while still showing their support for the Clean Air Council and a healthier environment. The run is a celebration of sustainable and healthy neighborhoods, clean air and improvements to the region's overall environmental health.

"The first Run for Clean Air took place 40 years ago as a 5K trail run through the Wissahickon Valley Park and has since grown and evolved to become the Philadelphia area's leading Earth Day event," Joseph Otis Minott, Esq., Clean Air Council's Executive Director and Chief Counsel. "This year, that evolution continues as we host our second virtual run, giving runners everywhere a chance to safely hit the pavement amidst the COVID-19 world we still find ourselves in, celebrating all that we've accomplished for our environment in the last four decades – while recognizing how much more work we have to do."

Runners should register by March 28 to receive their shirt and medal in time for race day. Runners can complete their virtual races any time from April 17th through April 25th and from anywhere, but they're encouraged to take part in Earth Day celebrations by running and logging their time on April 17, 2021. Times posted that day will be included in Clean Air Council's live race day results broadcast. Runners are encouraged to share their training and runs with other avid runners and environmentalists by using the hashtag #runforcleanair on social media.

"For the last eight years, Toyota and the Tri-State Toyota Dealers have partnered with Clean Air Council to celebrate Earth Day with the Run for Clean Air. We are proud to present this year's virtual run again, as the Clean Air Council continues to ensure everyone's safety while running for clean air. This event aligns with Toyota's ongoing commitment to be a leader in the alternative fuel segment and develop vehicles that help reduce carbon emissions. We want to congratulate all runners taking part in this year's virtual race and congratulate the Clean Air Council on the 40th Anniversary of this great event," said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association.

All virtual runners and walkers will receive a race shirt and finisher medal, which for the first time this year is also a Run for Clean Air Bluetooth speaker medal.

Sign up and more information available here -- https://cleanair.org/run/virtual/

