Clean Air Council to Host 38th Annual Run for Clean Air Presented by Toyota Hybrids on Saturday, April 20

"At a time when our environment and health are being attacked by elected officials and the government, the Run for Clean Air gives me hope," said Joseph Otis Minott, Esq., Clean Air Council's Executive Director and Chief Counsel. "Clean Air Council is seeing overwhelming support from the public and companies like Toyota Hybrids. This race confirms how important it is for us to lead the fight against polluters and to protect everyone's right to clean air and a healthy environment."

"Toyota and the Tri-State Toyota Dealers are very proud of our six year partnership with the Clean Air Council and to be the Presenting Sponsor for a 5th year, at the 38th annual Run for Clean Air. With Toyota's ongoing commitment to the development of vehicles that help reduce carbon emissions and as a leader in the alternative fuel segment, we are thrilled to once again support the Clean Air Council through this year's Run for Clean Air," said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association. "Toyota is committed to helping play a role in delivering cleaner air and environmental sustainability to our customers. With a portfolio of nine Toyota hybrid models, including the fuel cell vehicle (FCV) Mirai, we are the leader in alternative mobility and have a large selection of both hybrid sedans and SUV models to fit our customers' diversified needs. The newest editions to our hybrid line-up, the Corolla Hybrid and the Prius AWD-e, will be onsite for event goers to check out in this year's Toyota Hybrid display as well as the exciting all-new 2019 RAV4 Hybrid. Also at the Toyota display, the Toyota Mirai, an FCV with a range of over 300 miles per tank and emissions that consist only of water vapor," Muller added.

