Clean Beauty Brand Innersense Organic Beauty Earns Coveted B Corp™ Certification

CONCORD, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning clean hair care brand Innersense Organic Beauty announces its new coveted B Corp™ designation. The clean hair care brand joins a global movement of companies dedicated to meeting the highest standards of verified social, environmental and sustainable accountability.

The certification supports its commitment to help positively impact its local, regional and global communities, suppliers and partners. Only 3,821 companies in 74 countries are currently certified B CorpTM across all industries. Innersense Organic Beauty earned its certification in March 2021, which is also B CorpTM month. It comes on the heels of its INNOCOS Blue Beauty Award for Environmental Impact . The brand is celebrating with employee outreach sessions to deliver education and inspire involvement.

"From our inception, we envisioned a brand 'beyond business,' giving back and being change makers along the way. We've grown to a place where we can now do that. Our B Corp™ certification amplifies our guiding principles and brand pillars: Be Well, Be Beautiful and Be Conscious," says Greg Starkman, Founder, Innersense Organic Beauty.

"Becoming B Corp™ reinforces the confidence our community has in our brand. It acknowledges our commitment to social and environmental responsibility and elevates our brand as a leader in the clean beauty industry. At our core, we value balancing profit with purpose," shares Joanne Starkman, Founder, Innersense Organic Beauty.

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers. A leader in the clean hair care movement, the brand is found globally in salons, specialty beauty retailers and e-retailers. Visit Innersensebeauty.com to learn more.

About B Lab:

B Lab is a non-profit serving a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab's initiatives include B Corp™ Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. The B Corp™ community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of more high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose.

For press inquiries:

Crystal Remick

BPCM

[email protected]

201.919.6703

SOURCE Innersense Organic Beauty

Related Links

https://innersensebeauty.com/

