Clean Beauty Company, Vegamour Launches Hand Sanitizer and Face Masks for a Good Cause

The company also announced the launch of its Floral Face Mask Giveaway campaign to help promote social distancing best practices and to raise additional funds for its ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. Vegamour will be giving away a custom floral print, cloth face mask with each online order of its moisturizing hand sanitizer bundle (3 x 2 oz travel size spray bottles). Proceeds from the hand sanitizer bundle sales will be donated to Project Angel Food's COVID 19 Relief Fund. (Project Angel Food delivers food to those who are struggling with the multiple challenges of hunger, isolation and critical illness. Founded in 1989, Project Angel Food has served over 12 million meals.)

Vegamour, a plant-based, indie-beauty startup, has already donated more than $30,0000 to charities providing COVID-19 relief in Los Angeles from proceeds raised from online sales of its moisturizing citrus/lavender hand sanitizer made with 100% organic aloe vera & marula oil.

"VEGAMOUR's has always strived to support the various communities in which we farm, work & live. Whether in Southern Africa where we sustainably harvest our botanical oils or in Central Vermont where we grow our own organic hemp, we believe that 'a rising tide should lift all boats,''' said Dan Hodgdon, Founder and CEO of Vegamour. ''DTLA has been our corporate home for years and being able to give back to our community by supporting the efforts of our local relief organizations and their courageous volunteers during this challenging time is a privilege."

Vegamour is a digitally native, vegan beauty company. Founded in 2016, Vegamour is committed to creating clean, sustainable, plant-based products that have a positive impact on people's lives and the planet we all share.

