Clean CBD Company, Wild By Nature, Offers A Botanical Approach To The Industry With Debut Collection Of Premium Tinctures And Grab & Go Shots

"We identified the CBD market as an opportunity to create a trusted brand, empowering consumers to feel free to explore quality CBD products that are thoughtfully produced, and taste great," said Jeremy, WILD's co-founder and CMO. "Brands have the innate ability to help people discover the new and transform lives. This higher sense of responsibility is something that seemed to be missing within the CBD category, and is something WILD is seeking to provide."

Available in six artfully blended flavor profiles inspired by the California lifestyle, the debut flavor range includes: Serene: Lavender, Rose & Hibiscus, Inspire: Wild Lime & Lemon, Fresh: Apple & Mint, Escape: Mango & Pineapple, Chill: Mint, Menthol & Spearmint and Balance: Passionfruit & Lime. With a focus on delivering the efficacy of 100 mg CBD per 1 mL, WILD strives to set a new standard in the convenience market.

WILD employs a world-class supply chain that closely manages and controls the seed, plant, liquid, and finished product through its entirety, and within a largely unregulated industry, upholds the highest quality standards possible in CBD. The brand adheres to multistage testing and manufacturing in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and ISO-standard facilities. Corporate transparency from seed to consumption and industry education is at the core of WILD's brand DNA.

ABOUT WILD BY NATURE: Wild by Nature ("Wild") is a premium-grade CBD product range, exclusively derived from American-grown hemp and manufactured to the highest standards. Our products are rigorously tested in independent labs right through the manufacturing stages. Each finished product comes with its own, fully independent lab results available on our website. Wild by Nature brand is founded in California, and inspired by the Californian lifestyle and its innovative natural and diverse landscape, with a focus on creating a product offering that meets the highest possible quality and efficacy standards.

Made from natural ingredients and offering a unique sensory experience, Wild takes a botanical approach to CBD, creating a range of carefully blended flavors like Lavender, Rose & Hibiscus, Wild Lime & Lemon, and Apple & Mint. Wild views CBD not as just an ingredient, but as a holistic lifestyle shift; one that strengthens mental and physical wellbeing. Wild's ambition is to provide CBD globally; wherever regulation permits and whenever that may be. Wild strives to become a leader in the CBD space, and to help the category grow as a whole. Visit WILD at wildbynaturecbd.com and on Instagram @wildbynature_cbd .

SOURCE Wild By Nature

Related Links

http://www.wildbynaturecbd.com

