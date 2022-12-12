Clean energy technologies market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global clean energy technologies market size is expected to grow by USD 94,999.86 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Clean Energy Technologies Market 2023-2027

Global clean energy technologies market - Five forces

The global clean energy technologies market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global clean energy technologies market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global clean energy technologies market as a part of the renewable electricity market, which covers companies engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity using renewable sources. Growth of the global renewable electricity market will be driven by factors such as supporting policies and targets for deployment of renewable power, declining costs of renewable energy technologies, increasing demand for renewable power, technological advances, the declining price of Li-ion batteries, and change in global energy mix.

Global clean energy technologies market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global clean energy technologies market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology, end-user, and region.

The hydropower segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. These hydropower plants can provide flood protection as well as irrigation services. Moreover, very large reservoirs can retain several years of average inflows. Such benefits will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global clean energy technologies market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global clean energy technologies market.

APAC will account for 29% of the global clean energy technologies market during the forecast period. China , India , and Japan are the key markets for clean energy technologies in the region. The adoption of these technologies has increased to reduce carbon emissions. As per the IEA, global CO 2 emissions declined by over 5% in Q1 2020 when compared to Q1 2019. These factors will drive the growth of the clean energy technologies market in the region during the forecast period.

Global clean energy technologies market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The rising demand for clean energy sources is driving market growth. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have increased the demand for electricity.

Fossil fuels are the major sources of energy, which has led to an increase in CO 2 emissions. As a result, the demand for clean energy sources is increasing globally.

emissions. As a result, the demand for clean energy sources is increasing globally. Moreover, factors such as the decarbonization of the power sector and stringent regulations to curb carbon emissions will fuel the market during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

The rising popularity of clean coal technology is a key trend in the market. Clean coal technologies help reduce the environmental impact of coal-fired power generation.

To improve plant efficiencies, innovations such as direct coal fuel cells, supercritical CO 2 , and integrated gasification fuel cells are being explored. Such technologies will ensure significantly high efficiencies.

, and integrated gasification fuel cells are being explored. Such technologies will ensure significantly high efficiencies. Coal-fired power plant owners are upgrading subcritical units with high-efficiency clean coal technologies. For instance, in March 2018 , Siemens was awarded a high-efficiency steam turbine modernization and upgrade project in China .

, Siemens was awarded a high-efficiency steam turbine modernization and upgrade project in . Hence, the rising adoption of clean coal technologies is expected to lower carbon emissions, which, in turn, will support the growth of the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Challenges associated with the availability of renewable sources of energy are impeding the market growth.

Solar output depends on various factors, such as solar irradiation, degree of shade, and panel efficiency. However, these factors vary based on weather and climatic conditions. As a result, secondary power sources such as wind power, grid power, and hybrid generator are required to support solar PV systems.

Moreover, issues related to the availability and storage of renewable sources can impede the growth of the global clean energy technologies market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this clean energy technologies market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the clean energy technologies market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the clean energy technologies market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the clean energy technologies market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of clean energy technologies market vendors

Clean Energy Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 191 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 94,999.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors ABB Ltd., Acciona SA, Canadian Solar Inc., Enercon Services Inc., Envision Group, First Solar Inc., General Electric Co., Invenergy, JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Senvion Wind Technology Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Vestas Wind Systems AS, Xcel Energy Inc., and Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's utilities market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global clean energy technologies market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global clean energy technologies market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 Hydropower - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hydropower - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hydropower - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hydropower - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hydropower - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Clean coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Clean coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Clean coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Clean coal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Clean coal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Wind - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Wind - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Wind - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Wind - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Wind - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Solar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Solar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Solar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Solar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Solar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acciona SA

Exhibit 128: Acciona SA - Overview



Exhibit 129: Acciona SA - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Acciona SA - Key news



Exhibit 131: Acciona SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Acciona SA - Segment focus

12.4 Envision Group

Exhibit 133: Envision Group - Overview



Exhibit 134: Envision Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Envision Group - Key offerings

12.5 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 136: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 139: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Invenergy

Exhibit 141: Invenergy - Overview



Exhibit 142: Invenergy - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Invenergy - Key offerings

12.7 JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 150: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Senvion Wind Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Senvion Wind Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Senvion Wind Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Senvion Wind Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Siemens AG

Exhibit 166: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 167: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 169: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.14 Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 171: Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Vestas Wind Systems AS

Exhibit 174: Vestas Wind Systems AS - Overview



Exhibit 175: Vestas Wind Systems AS - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Vestas Wind Systems AS - Key news



Exhibit 177: Vestas Wind Systems AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Vestas Wind Systems AS - Segment focus

12.16 Xcel Energy Inc.

Exhibit 179: Xcel Energy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Xcel Energy Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Xcel Energy Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Xcel Energy Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 183: Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 184: Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 185: Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 187: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 188: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 189: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 190: Research methodology



Exhibit 191: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 192: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 193: List of abbreviations

