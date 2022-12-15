Clean Juice Among America's Favorite Restaurant Franchises

Leading All-Organic Fast Casual Restaurant Recognized by Newsweek Magazine as One of the Nation's Favorite Restaurant Chains

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the nation's first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, was named to Newsweek and Statista Inc.'s elite list of America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023. This prestigious award was based on nearly 40,000 evaluations collected across nine different evaluating criteria, including taste, cleanliness, hygiene, transparency, location, environment, accessibility, service quality, and treatment of employees. Out of 16 categories, only 220 restaurants were awarded.

"This recognition validates and strengthens the spirit behind the Clean Juice brand rooted in transparency, a grinder-mentality, and a commitment to excellence in delivering on our brand's ten core values. To be honored for our commitment to serving only the best of USDA-certified organic ingredients together in flavorful, truly healthy, and nutritious products are so rewarding," said Clean Juice CEO & Co-Founder, Landon Eckles. Year over year, Clean Juice demonstrates the continued growth and exceeds expectations across the franchise's key performance indicators, including same-store sales (SSS) and guest count (SSGC). Clean Juice continues to ascend as the nation's fastest-growing USDA-certified, organic, fast-casual brand after being recently named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year. Its impressive and continuous growth is attributed to its unique certified organic operation and premium guest experience.

Newsweek's America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 list highlights the nation's top restaurant chains based on an independent survey of American restaurant customers and employees. This is one of many awards given to Clean Juice in 2022, including Entrepreneur's Top 500, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies for the 3rd consecutive year, and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, among several others.

Clean Juice recently announced its move to simplify its operation by moving from in-house bottled cold-pressed juice production to the latest innovation in centralized high-pressure processing (HPP) across all stores. The move reduces the cost of its cold-press juices and wellness shots for customers by nearly 20 percent but enhances the nutritional value. For example, the average amount of sugar in each juice was reduced by 25 percent, and the average amount of calories was reduced by 34 percent, while the wellness shot sugars were reduced by upwards of 64 percent.

The move also brings Clean Juice closer to the farms where the brand's all-natural organic ingredients are nurtured, grown, and harvested to ensure the freshest ingredients and most consistent bottled juice flavors while simplifying its operations. The transformative shift enables Franchise Partners to focus less on supply chain, labor, and production and more on serving the guest with a premium experience.

Heading toward the New Year, Clean Juice continues an industry-wide reputable growth streak announcing steady increases in franchise development leads and discovery calls from existing and new franchisees wanting to bring healthier fast casual food options to their communities - with many having experienced Clean Juice in other cities and states. Presently, Clean Juice has 203 store units within its system, with 127 opened for business and 76 in development.

Heading toward the New Year, Clean Juice continues an industry-wide reputable growth streak announcing steady increases in franchise development leads and discovery calls from existing and new franchisees wanting to bring healthier fast casual food options to their communities - with many having experienced Clean Juice in other cities and states. Presently, Clean Juice has 203 store units within its system, with 127 opened for business and 76 in development.

Named #21 of the top fast-food brands to watch, Clean Juice was founded on product innovation focusing on organic fruits and vegetables with no additives, GMOs, or chemicals and making healthy, fast food accessible to communities across the United States.

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1:2) scripture, Clean Juice® offers only organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. Professional athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow became a Franchise Partner after opening his first store in Jacksonville, FL, and is also the first Clean Juice national ambassador. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

